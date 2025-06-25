Why Wimbledon didn't take decades to realise Andy Murray deserved a statue

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

When Fred Perry won his third men’s singles title at Wimbledon in 1936, he received the usual accolades afforded to great champions. However, few at the time could have realised just how special he was. For it was to take 77 years before another British tennis player – Andy Murray – would emulate Perry’s achievement.

With every passing year, Perry’s ‘legend’ grew and, in 1984, a statue of him was unveiled at Wimbledon. Virginia Wade, the UK’s last women’s singles winner in 1977, was honoured with a bronze bust outside Centre Court in 2004.

Andy Murray's poses with his first Wimbledon singles trophy in front of the statue of Fred Perry (Picture: Julian Finney) | Getty Images

It has not taken quite so long to realise that Murray deserves a statue of his own with Wimbledon announcing that a monument to the Dunblane-born star should be revealed in 2027.