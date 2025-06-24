Wimbledon reveal plans for Andy Murray statue and when it will be unveiled

Two-time champion to be immortalised at All England Club

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Wimbledon will honour Sir Andy Murray with a statue at the All England Club.

Murray, the Wimbledon men’s singles champion in 2013 and 2016, retired last year and will be involved in designing the sculpture.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wimbledon hope the statue will be revealed in 2027 during the championship’s 150th anniversary.

Wimbledon plan to honour Sir Andy Murray with a statue at the All England Club. Murray, the Wimbledon men's singles champion in 2013 and 2016, retired last year and will be involved in designing the sculpture. | PA

“We are looking to have a statue of Andy Murray here (Wimbledon) and we’re working closely with him and his team,” All England club chair Debbie Jevans told the ainslie + ainslie Performance People podcast.

“The ambition is that we would unveil that at the 150th anniversary of our first Championship, which was 1877. He’s got to rightly be very involved in that and him and his team will be.”

Tennis greats John McEnroe and Billie Jean King are among those that have previously called for Murray to be honoured with a statue at Wimbledon.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Scot ended a 77-year wait for a British man to be crowned Wimbledon singles champion and retired after the Paris Olympics last August.

Jevans said: “We had a great celebration for Andy when he played his last (Wimbledon) match, which was on Centre Court. All the old players came and they greeted him and Sue Barker interviewed him.

“We looked at Rafa Nadal having that sort of plaque unveiled to him at Roland Garros which was all very special. But we thought, what do we want for Andy?”