'Would love to' - former England international ready to pledge allegiance to Scotland

Denmark-based defender played for Scotland and England at youth level

A former England youth international has expressed a desire to represent Scotland.

Luis Binks, 24, is currently playing for Brondby in the Danish top flight following a £2.5million move from Coventry City this summer.

The left-sided central defender, who hails from Kent, started his career in the Tottenham Hotspur academy before moving to the US at the age of 18 to sign for Montreal Impact, who were managed by Thierry Henry at the time.

Luis Binks, formerly of Coventry City and now with Brondby, is hoping to earn a Scotland call-up. (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images) | Getty Images

He then joined Bologna, where he was a team-mate of both Aaron Hickey and Lewis Ferguson, making 15 appearances in Serie A. He also had loan spells with Como and Coventry, joining the latter on a permanent deal in 2024.

Binks has been capped by England at Under-19 level, but is also eligible to play for Scotland through his maternal grandfather, who is from Dunbar, having previously been called up at under-16 and under-18 level. He revealed that he has his eyes set on earning a call-up to Steve Clarke's squad in the near future.

"I haven't chosen, but if Scotland comes calling tomorrow, of course, I would love to play for them," he told Flashscore. "It is a goal for me to be called up for the Scotland team, and I think there is a pathway there for me because some of their defenders are ageing or playing in leagues that aren't as good as the Danish league.

"So I think there is a potential opportunity there for me, and if Scotland picks me tomorrow, I would be more than ready."

It is not the first time Binks has spoken about pledging allegiance to the Tartan Army. Speaking to the Daily Record in 2023, he said: "I actually spoke to someone from the SFA a few months ago and told them I’d like to play for Scotland. There seems to be a perception that I have said no before.

Luis Binks in action for Scotland during an Under-16 Victory Shield match against Republic of Ireland at the Oriam in Edinburgh in 2016. | SNS Group

“But that’s not the case, I’d never say no to Scotland. If the opportunity ever came up, of course I’d want to be part of it.

“My grandad would be so proud if I played for Scotland, as well as all his family up there. My mum would take us there when we were kids to see him. She’s always tried to keep the Scottish going in me.”

Binks admits he has been taken aback by the standard of the Danish Superliga, which he hopes will help his case when it comes to catching the eye of the Scotland boss.

"The level of the Danish league has been a positive surprise," he said. "Most people know about FC Copenhagen and Brondby, but perhaps some of the other teams don't get spoken about as much outside of Denmark.

"There is a gap between the top teams and the bottom, but that's how it is in any league. It seems that people from outside of Denmark don't actually know how high the level is here."

While becoming an international footballer is one goal, Binks also has ambitions to sign for a club in a top five European league.

"I want to win trophies with Brondby and establish myself as one of the best defenders in the league," he added. "But obviously, looking further, I would love to play in a 'top five' league. I had a brief experience in Bologna but would really love to have a go at it again.