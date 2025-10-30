Scotland’s date with destiny is almost here, with the squad for November’s crucial World Cup qualifying fixtures against Greece and Denmark set to be named on Monday.
Currently sitting level with Denmark on 10 points at the top of qualification Group C, head coach Steve Clarke has a golden opportunity to end Scotland’s near three-decade wait to qualify for the World Cup.
Should the national team navigate a clear path to next summer’s tournament in the USA, Mexico, and Canada, he would also become the first manager in the history of Scotland to take the nation to three major tournaments during his tenure. History awaits.
In the past, Clarke has shown he is not afraid to introduce new faces into the squad, as youngsters Ben Gannon-Doak, Lennon Miller, and Kieron Bowie can attest. While international recalls are also not out of the question, should he feel they are deserved.
But which other Scottish stars have performed well enough to put their name in the frame for Scotland call-ups when the squad gets announced on November 3?
The Scotsman looks at 11 players who Clarke could add to his squad for the mammoth qualifying games against Greece and Denmark in November.
