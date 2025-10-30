Scotland’s date with destiny is almost here, with the squad for November’s crucial World Cup qualifying fixtures against Greece and Denmark set to be named on Monday.

Currently sitting level with Denmark on 10 points at the top of qualification Group C, head coach Steve Clarke has a golden opportunity to end Scotland’s near three-decade wait to qualify for the World Cup.

Should the national team navigate a clear path to next summer’s tournament in the USA, Mexico, and Canada, he would also become the first manager in the history of Scotland to take the nation to three major tournaments during his tenure. History awaits.

In the past, Clarke has shown he is not afraid to introduce new faces into the squad, as youngsters Ben Gannon-Doak, Lennon Miller, and Kieron Bowie can attest. While international recalls are also not out of the question, should he feel they are deserved.

But which other Scottish stars have performed well enough to put their name in the frame for Scotland call-ups when the squad gets announced on November 3?

The Scotsman looks at 11 players who Clarke could add to his squad for the mammoth qualifying games against Greece and Denmark in November.

1 . Oli McBurnie - Hull City One of the heroes of Belgrade, he scored in the penalty shootout win over Serbia that ended Scotland's 23-year wait to qualify for a major tournament. Hasn't been capped since 2021, but his seven goals and four assists in his opening 11 games for Hull City are hard to ignore. He's one of the country's most in-form strikers.

2 . Craig Halkett - Hearts Has overcome the injury problems that have dogged his time at Hearts, and has been a pivotal figure in the Tynecastle defence that has performed so admirably in the opening months of the season. The 30-year-old has won more aerial duels than 98% of other defenders in the Scottish Premiership this season, and has proven to be a threat in both boxes, scoring three goals this season.

3 . Ryan Porteous - Los Angeles FC The ex-Hibs defender has fallen out of the national team picture since he was shown a red card for a reckless foul against Germany at Euro 2024. He's enjoyed a bit of a renaissance since his move to the MLS with Los Angeles FC, though, proving to be a key performer in a team that has conceded just three goals in their last six games.