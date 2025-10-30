Who will Steve Clarke include in his Scotland squad's for next month's crucial World Cup qualifiers? Cr: SNS Group.placeholder image
Who will Steve Clarke include in his Scotland squad's for next month's crucial World Cup qualifiers? Cr: SNS Group. | SNS Group

Scotland squad 2025: The 11 players hoping to be included in Steve Clarke's squad for World Cup qualifiers

By Graham Falk

Sports Writer

Published 30th Oct 2025, 22:26 GMT

Here are 11 players who will hope to be included in the Scotland squad when it is announced next week.

Scotland’s date with destiny is almost here, with the squad for November’s crucial World Cup qualifying fixtures against Greece and Denmark set to be named on Monday.

Currently sitting level with Denmark on 10 points at the top of qualification Group C, head coach Steve Clarke has a golden opportunity to end Scotland’s near three-decade wait to qualify for the World Cup.

Should the national team navigate a clear path to next summer’s tournament in the USA, Mexico, and Canada, he would also become the first manager in the history of Scotland to take the nation to three major tournaments during his tenure. History awaits.

In the past, Clarke has shown he is not afraid to introduce new faces into the squad, as youngsters Ben Gannon-Doak, Lennon Miller, and Kieron Bowie can attest. While international recalls are also not out of the question, should he feel they are deserved.

But which other Scottish stars have performed well enough to put their name in the frame for Scotland call-ups when the squad gets announced on November 3?

The Scotsman looks at 11 players who Clarke could add to his squad for the mammoth qualifying games against Greece and Denmark in November.

Sign up to The Scotsman’s daily football newsletter to get unrivalled Scottish football news and analysis - subscribe for free here.

One of the heroes of Belgrade, he scored in the penalty shootout win over Serbia that ended Scotland's 23-year wait to qualify for a major tournament. Hasn't been capped since 2021, but his seven goals and four assists in his opening 11 games for Hull City are hard to ignore. He's one of the country's most in-form strikers.

1. Oli McBurnie - Hull City

One of the heroes of Belgrade, he scored in the penalty shootout win over Serbia that ended Scotland's 23-year wait to qualify for a major tournament. Hasn't been capped since 2021, but his seven goals and four assists in his opening 11 games for Hull City are hard to ignore. He's one of the country's most in-form strikers. | George Wood Photo: George Wood

Photo Sales
Has overcome the injury problems that have dogged his time at Hearts, and has been a pivotal figure in the Tynecastle defence that has performed so admirably in the opening months of the season. The 30-year-old has won more aerial duels than 98% of other defenders in the Scottish Premiership this season, and has proven to be a threat in both boxes, scoring three goals this season.

2. Craig Halkett - Hearts

Has overcome the injury problems that have dogged his time at Hearts, and has been a pivotal figure in the Tynecastle defence that has performed so admirably in the opening months of the season. The 30-year-old has won more aerial duels than 98% of other defenders in the Scottish Premiership this season, and has proven to be a threat in both boxes, scoring three goals this season. | SNS Group Photo: SNS Group

Photo Sales
The ex-Hibs defender has fallen out of the national team picture since he was shown a red card for a reckless foul against Germany at Euro 2024. He's enjoyed a bit of a renaissance since his move to the MLS with Los Angeles FC, though, proving to be a key performer in a team that has conceded just three goals in their last six games.

3. Ryan Porteous - Los Angeles FC

The ex-Hibs defender has fallen out of the national team picture since he was shown a red card for a reckless foul against Germany at Euro 2024. He's enjoyed a bit of a renaissance since his move to the MLS with Los Angeles FC, though, proving to be a key performer in a team that has conceded just three goals in their last six games. | Getty Images Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales
Scotland has stacks of quality in midfield, making it difficult to make room for any newcomers. That said, Leonard has been in strong form for Birmingham City in recent weeks and has been touted for an international call-up by his head coach at St Andrews, Chris Davies. But will Steve Clarke feel the same way?

4. Marc Leonard - Birmingham City

Scotland has stacks of quality in midfield, making it difficult to make room for any newcomers. That said, Leonard has been in strong form for Birmingham City in recent weeks and has been touted for an international call-up by his head coach at St Andrews, Chris Davies. But will Steve Clarke feel the same way? | David Rogers/Getty Images Photo: David Rogers/Getty Images

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:ScotlandSteve ClarkeKieron BowieLawrence ShanklandCelticHeartsRangers
Dare to be Honest
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice