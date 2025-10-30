Scotland face major injury sweat for World Cup qualifying deciders as key man 'opens knee ligaments'

Scotland injury concern in position where options are thin on ground

Scotland manager Steve Clarke is sweating over the fitness of goalkeeper Angus Gunn for next month’s World Cup qualifying matches against Greece and Denmark.

New Nottingham Forest manager Sean Dyche revealed at a press conference on Thursday that Gunn is struggling with a knee injury.

Gunn has not been getting a look-in at Forest – he has not played a minute of club football this season and is behind Belgian international Matz Sels and Brazilian John Victor in the pecking order at the City Ground.

But he is currently Clarke’s first choice for the national team. The 29-year-old has played in all four of the World Cup qualifiers so far, including the wins over Greece and Belarus earlier this month, and will be looking to add to his 20 caps when Scotland complete their campaign with a double-header in a fortnight’s time.

Clarke has said on several occasions in recent months that the position of goalkeeper is a problem for Scotland, with so few of his options getting regular minutes for their clubs. Rangers’ Liam Kelly and Hearts’ Craig Gordon were also in the squad last time around but, like Gunn, have played little or no club football so far this campaign.

Gunn has performed well for his country recently despite his lack of match sharpness and Thursday’s news will come as a blow to Clarke.

“Angus Gunn hasn’t been playing but is part of the squad, but he has opened up his knee ligaments," said Forest boss Dyche as he prepared for Saturday’s English Premier League clash with Manchester United.

Clarke will likely give an update on Gunn’s fitness when he names his squad at lunchtime on Monday. Scotland take on Greece at Stadio Georgios Karaiskakis in Pireas on Saturday, November 15 and then host Denmark at Hampden Park on Tuesday, November 18.