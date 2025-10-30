Head coach and supporters shower 22y/o with compliments

Calvin Ramsay marked his first Liverpool appearance in almost three years with a statement performance despite being on the end of a 3-0 defeat.

The 22-year-old Scotland cap was handed a surprise start by head coach Arne Slot for the Carabao Cup fourth round match against Crystal Palace at Anfield on Wednesday night.

Deployed at right-back, Ramsay's display was hailed as one of the few bright spots on an otherwise dismal night for the Reds as they suffered a sixth defeat in seven matches to bow out of the competition.

Eddie Nketiah of Crystal Palace is challenged by Calvin Ramsay of Liverpool during the Carabao Cup fourth round match at Anfield on October 29, 2025 (Photo by Dan Istitene/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Ismaila Sarr’s first-half brace put Oliver Glasner’s Palace in control, with Yeremy Pino’s first goal for the club wrapping up a 3-0 fourth-round win after home substitute Amara Nallo was sent off.

Despite the result, Liverpool fans flooded social media to lavish praise on Ramsay, who joined the Merseyside club from Aberdeen in a £4.2million transfer back in the summer of 2022.

He made his debut as a substitute against Napoli in the Champions League and played all 90 minutes of a Carabao Cup tie with Derby County. Both these games were in November 2022, a month in which he also made his full Scotland debut, winning his first and only cap to date in a 2-1 friendly defeat to Turkey.

A series of injuries have since derailed both his club and international career and also limited his game time during loan spells at Preston, Bolton, Wigan and Kilmarnock.

Calvin Ramsay had a spell on loan at Kilmarnock last season. | SNS Group

Ramsay has spent the campaign so far with the Liverpool U21 squad, wearing the captain's armband on occasions, and was one of 10 changes for the cup clash as Slot opted for squad rotation with first-choice right-back Jeremie Frimpong injured and stand-in Connor Bradley rested.

“I think Calvin had a very, very decent performance," Slot said afterwards. "Calm on the ball. Played with composure. First half we had better chances than them and he was part of that. A decent to good game for him."

Liverpool fans were even more complimentary online. One post on X read: "A terrible night for Liverpool but I thought Calvin Ramsay made a statement tonight with his performance. Looked great on the ball, made the most recoveries (7) for #LFC and also won 6/9 duels. 100% took his chance."

