News you can trust since 1817
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
Here are the 12 best home kits at World Cup 2022. Cr: Getty Images.

World Cup Kits 2022: 12 of the best home shirts at the World Cup 2022 in Qatar - including one Celtic fans will love

Qatar 2022 begins this Sunday with Brazil, Argentina and France the favourite to win. But which nations will be sporting the best kits at the winter tournament?

By Graham Falk
2 hours ago

With every World Cup, each nation launches a brand new kit in the hope it will be immortalised and remembered by its team’s success.

While Qatar 2022 may be different to any other tournament we’ve experienced, the launch of several new World Cup kits remains as prominent as ever.

World Cup 2022 Fantasy Football: The best forwards to pick for your team, bargain buys and top tips

The controversial tournament begins in Qatar this coming Sunday and is sure to garner intrigue from around the globe as the first ever ‘winter’ World Cup takes place in Asia.

While many fans and supporters have opted to watch from home due to the controversy surrounding Qatar, some will choose to add to their shirt collection with some brand new threads.

World Cup 2022 Fantasy Football: The best midfielders to pick, bargain buys & tips

And there are plenty of absolute stunners on sale right now – here’s our top 12 kits on show at the World Cup 2022 in Qatar this November.

1. Japan

Flawless. Just look at it! It is beautiful - and with Daizen Maeda flying the Celtic flag at World Cup 2022, Hoops fans are sure to love it.

Photo: Adidas

Photo Sales

2. Argentina

A stonewall classic worn by some of the world's greatest ever players such as Diego Maradona and Lionel Messi.

Photo: Adidas

Photo Sales

3. South Korea

Set to be worn by the likes of Son Heung-Min, the South Korean home kit is bright, but still maintains class with a subtle black design running through the sleeves.

Photo: Nike

Photo Sales

4. Mexico

With the contrasting deep green and red trim, Mexico's kit stands out from jersey's of old and has a lush green design woven into it. Stunner.

Photo: Adidas

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
QatarCelticFranceBrazil