World Cup 2022 Fantasy Football: The best forwards to pick for your team, bargain buys and top tips

Qatar 2022 World Cup fantasy football leagues are popping up over the United Kingdom. Here are the strikers we think will be the ultimate point scorers in the opening throws of the tournament.

Who will be your World Cup 2022 fantasy football picks? Cr: Getty Images

Teams across the globe are now getting their final touches added as friends and family look to gain an early advantage on their counterparts.

Competition between pals is always fun in your WhatsApp group and, complete with questionable team names, it is finally time to show those closest to you that you are the ultimate fountain of knowledge when it comes to knowing which football stars are most likely to perform on the world stage.

However, it can be difficult to narrow down where to spend and where to save when it comes to building your fantasy side. Do you spend big on a forward? Or is there value to be had in the lesser known goal-getters?

Thank fully, we’ve put together a list of the key forwards to fit every budget that we think will bring you points and, ultimately, bragging rights.

How do I play World Cup 2022 fantasy football?

Easy. Head to the official FIFA fantasy football website here, pick and manage your own dream team for the tournament, and you’ll receive points based on your players' real-life performances throughout the tournament.

There are unlimited free transfers right up until the first game kicks off. Which is Qatar vs Ecuador on Sunday 20 November and the deadline for all team picks.

What is my budget and how do I pick my squad?

To get started, you’ll need to pick a squad of 15 players, with a total budget of €100 million.

You can pick two goalkeepers, five defenders, five midfielders and three forwards then, on match day, you must pick a starting XI in any formation, from your squad of 15.

Which strikers are a ‘must pick’ for your side?

He may be one of the most expensive players to pick but if there is one thing the Spurs striker offers you then it’s goals.

The Three Lions may be entering Qatar 2022 completely out of form though they will still be favourites against Iran, USA and Wales and you would expect Kane to grab a couple of goals in those games. An pricey pick, but one that is likely to pay off.

Lionel Messi – Argentina (€10.5 million)

Widely recognised as the best player to have ever existed, it would be fair to assume this may be the Argentinian wizard’s final chance at winning the World Cup, so expect him to start to tournament in determined mood.

With his country facing off against Saudi Arabia, Poland and Mexico in Group C, you would expect him to be amongst the goals and assists.

Neymar – Brazil (€10.5 million)

The Paris Saint-Germain forward consistently turns up for his country and has scored an astonishing 75 goals for Brazil.

Always one of the favourites to win the World Cup, the Brazilian side should come out on top in their group as they face Serbia, Switzerland and Cameron and the former Barcelona man will surely be the one to fire them to the knockout stages.

Romelu Lukaku – Belgium (€9.5 million)

Roberto Martinez’s side are the favourite to top their group, with the Red Devils facing games against Morocco, Canada and Croatia.

He may not have lit up the Premier League after his £90 million+ return to Chelsea, but he remains a force to be reckoned with at international level and will spearhead the Belgian frontline.

Who are our top tips and bargain buys?

Darwen Nunez – Uruguay (€8 million)

The Liverpool striker faced ridicule in some quarter for his below par performances at the beginning of the Premier League campaign, however, he goes into the World Cup with three goals in his last three games.

At such a low cost, Nunez could offer some serious value with Uruguay outside favourites to win Group H.

Memphis Depay – Netherlands (€8.5 million)

A certain starter for the Dutch, the Barcelona striker is still a force to be reckoned with despite not appearing much for the Spanish giants this season.

He scored 12 goals in 10 qualifying matches for Netherlands and will fancy himself to be amongst the goals against Qatar, Ecuador and Senegal.

Aleksandar Mitrovic – Serbia (€7 million)

An absolute goal machine for his club side Fulham, the Serbian has scored nine goals in 12 games so far this season and has 50 in 75 for his national side. He is prolific.

While Brazil will be a formidable opponent for Serbia, you would expect the games against Switzerland and Cameroon to be far closer. At just €7 million, Mitrovic could turn out to be an absolute bargain.

Gareth Bale – Wales (€8 million)

The MLS star just never lets his country down and is arguably their best ever player.

