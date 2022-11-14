News you can trust since 1817
DOHA, QATAR - NOVEMBER 14: People gather at the Corniche Waterfront ahead of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 on November 14, 2022 in Doha, Qatar. (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)
DOHA, QATAR - NOVEMBER 14: People gather at the Corniche Waterfront ahead of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 on November 14, 2022 in Doha, Qatar. (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

Qatar 2022 World Cup: 15 quotes on Qatar 2022 ahead of the tournament - including comments from Steve Clarke, Jurgen Klopp and Arsene Wenger

The Qatar 2022 World Cup has received criticism over the country’s human rights record and treatment of workers. Here’s what 15 prominent voices have said about the tournament.

By Graham Falk
2 days ago

We are now just days away from the beginning of the World Cup 2022 in Qatar, and while fans naturally have excitement over football’s biggest prize, the FIFA tournament will arrived with a chorus of criticism.

The first World Cup to take place in the middle of a European season, FIFA have received widespread outrage at their decision to host a the competition in a country that currently has a more-than-questionable human rights record.

World Cup complete TV guide: How to watch each match at Qatar 2022 for free

Many footballers, musicians and celebrities have spoken out again the tournament, with Lionesses’ star Beth Mead and Germany boss Hansi Flick being more than blunt in their assessment, while the likes of David Beckham, Graeme Souness and legendary former Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger have praised the decision.

Whichever way you look at it, it will be a tournament like no other we’ve experienced.

1. Beth Mead - Arsenal and England

"It's not something I will be backing or promoting. It's disappointing in the sense that there's no respect on a lot of levels, even though it's a game of football. Although I'm cheering for the boys who are going to play football there, from the minute it was announced I thought it wasn't the best idea."

Photo: Alex Burstow

2. Hansi Flick - Germany manager

"The question whether to carry out the Championships in Qatar should have been answered way earlier - with no."

Photo: JÃ¶rg Halisch

3. Sepp Blatter - Former FIFA president

“For me it is clear: Qatar is a mistake. The choice was bad."

Photo: FABRICE COFFRINI

4. Tim Sparv - former Finland captain

“The World Cup should be an inclusive World Cup. Everybody should feel welcome. Everybody should feel safe and that’s just not the case. The trend is dangerous. It’s not a healthy direction that we’re heading towards."

Photo: FRIEDEMANN VOGEL

