World Cup fantasy football leagues are popping up over the United Kingdom as the start of Qatar 2022 closes in. Here are the midfielder we think will grab you the most points in the group of the tournament.

Here are 8 fantasy football players we recommend you look to include in your team. Cr: Getty Images

The countdown to the Qatar 2022 World Cup is on, with the tournament ready to get underway this Sunday.

With the competition’s opening ceremony closing in, fantasy football teams across the globe are now getting their final touches added as friends and family look to gain an early advantage on their counterparts.

Competition between pals is always fun in your WhatsApp group and, complete with questionable team names, it is finally time to show those closest to you that you are the ultimate fountain of knowledge when it comes to knowing which football stars are most likely to perform on the world stage.

However, it can be difficult to narrow down where to spend and where to save when it comes to building your fantasy side, especially when it comes to midfielders. So, who are the must have men in your engine room? Should you go for the obvious names – or is there value you to be had in the lesser known quantities?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Thank fully, we’ve put together a list of the key midfielder to fit every budget that we think will bring you points and, ultimately, bragging rights.

How do I play World Cup 2022 fantasy football

Easy. Head to the official FIFA fantasy football website here, pick and manage your own dream team for the tournament, and you’ll receive points based on your players' real-life performances throughout the tournament.

Advertisement Hide Ad

There are unlimited free transfers right up until the first game kicks off. Which is Qatar vs Ecuador on Sunday 20 November and the deadline for all team picks.

What is my budget and how do I pick my squad

To get started, you’ll need to pick a squad of 15 players, with a total budget of €100 million.

You can pick two goalkeepers, five defenders, five midfielders and three forwards then, on match day, you must pick a starting XI in any formation, from your squad of 15.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Which midfielders are a ‘must pick’ for your side

Luka Modric – Croatia (€8.5 million)

A legend of Croatian football, this will surely be the Real Madrid midfielders final World Cup with him approaching his 38th birthday. While his nation will face a tough test against Belgium in the group stages, they are favourites to qualify in second place ahead of Morocco and Canada – and surely Modric will be at the forefront of any Croatia success.

Bruno Guimarães – Brazil (€8 million)

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Newcastle United midfielder has been a revelation since his move to the Magpies. A key player for one of the tournament favourites, Guimarães is sure to be in and around the goals and assists during the group stages as Brazil face Cameroon, Switzerland and Serbia.

Kevin De Bruyne – Belgium (€11 million)

Arguably the best midfielder in Europe – and perhaps the world. The Manchester City icon is an assist machine and already has nine assists for Pep Guardiola’s Premier League title favourites. Can he continue that at the World Cup? Of course he can!

Jamal Musiala – Germany (€8 million)

Advertisement Hide Ad

If you’re a fan of the Bundesliga, you can’t fail to have noticed the incredible form of the Bayern Munich teenager.

He already has nine goals and six assists in his first 13 league games and, in turn, has become a vital weapon in Germany manager Hansi Flick’s armoury. At just €8 million, the 19-year-old should be one of your first midfield picks.

Who are our top tips and bargain buys?

Steven Bergwijn – Netherlands (€7 million)

Advertisement Hide Ad

The former Tottenham Hotspur player is a must pick for your World Cup fantasy football team. Listed as a midfielder, Bergwijn normally plays as part of a front two for Netherlands and has scored 10 goals in 20 games for Ajax this season. At such a bargain price, picking the 25-year-old is a no brainer.

Jude Bellingham – England (€7.5 million)

While he went to Euro 2020, Gareth Southgate opted to use him sparingly from the bench. However, now a fully fledged global superstar, the Dortmund midfield is one of the first names on the Three Lions team sheet. He has four goals in five games in this season’s Champions League, proving that the 19-year-old is not fazed by the big stage.

Jewison Bennette – Costa Rica (€4.5 million)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Feel like putting in a real wildcard? Try Sunderland’s 18-year-old Costa Rican winger. His nation may come up against Spain and Germany in Group E, but he wouldn’t be the first unknown quantity to shine when it matters most. He already has two international goals to his name and is Costa Rica’s big future hope.

Mikkel Damsgaard – Denmark (€6 million)