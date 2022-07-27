Lina Magull of Germany celebrates after opening the scoring against Austria. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

One of Germany or France will be able to book their Euro 2022 final ticket tonight, as they clash in the semi-final at Stadium MK.

Hoping to follow in the footsteps of England, the two European football giants will go head to head in the hope of facing Sarina Wiegman’s side in Sunday’s showcase final at Wembley.

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With a closely fought contest expected, Martina Voss-Tecklenburg’s side enter the game as the slight favourites, having negated their way to the semi’s with a 100% record and a defence that has yet to concede a goal.

However, they did face a tough test in the shape of Austria in the quarter finals. Die Nationalelf were forced to leave it late to seal their win, but a 90th minute goal from Alexandra Popp clinched their passage to the final four with a 2-0 victory. They will have to do it without Klara Buhl though, with the 21-year-old a confirmed Covid-19 case.

Elsewhere, despite the loss of star striker Marie-Antoinette Katoto, France sealed their passage to the semi final of the Euros for the first time thanks to an extra time penalty from Ève Périsset, which helped them navigate past 2017 champions Netherlands.

It’s sure to be one of the most intriguing games of the tournament, and we have all the information below to make sure you don’t miss a minute.

What channel is Germany vs France on? Who are the BBC pundits?

Where: Stadium MK, Milton Keynes, Wednesday 27 July, Kick-off: 8pm (BST)

Like every game at Euro 2022, the semi-final clash between the nations will be broadcast live by the BBC.

The game will be shown on BBC One, with Gabby Logan presenting the pre-game programme from 7.30pm.

You can also stream the game on BBC’s iPlayer service, providing you have an up-to-date TV license.

Alex Scott, Fara Williams and Laura Georges are the guest analysts, with commentary coming from Jonathan Pearce and Lucy Ward.

Germany vs France semi-final ticket news

Tickets are currently sold out on the UEFA website, though you can check if any come up closer to the time of the game via this link.

What are the latest odds for Germany vs France?

Germany are slight favourites to progress to the final, with odds of 11/8, while France are priced at 21/10 for the win. Fancy a draw in 90 minutes? You can get odds of 11/5.

Top scorer and German captain Popp has scored in all 4 games at the Women's Euros. and SkyBet are offering a double up boost price on Popp having 2+ shots on target in 90 mins for 4/1.

There is also a popular request a bet of BTTS in both halves, 2+ corners each team in each half and 20+ booking points each team at 400/1.