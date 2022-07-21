An astonishing 7.8 million people tuned into last night’s Euro 2022 quarter-final between England and Spain as the Women’s Euros continue to take the sporting world by storm, with record breaking results and record breaking attendances coming within the first fortnight of the competition.

Intrigue around the tournament has perhaps never been higher than this summer, with some of the world biggest and brightest talent vying to be crowned the champions of Europe.

Hopes are high in the Lionesses squad that they can repeat, and with the form of Arsenal form Beth Mead, few would bet against them – though former Sunderland striker Mead will also be hoping to be crowned the Golden Boot winner at the tournament after five goals in her first four games. Can she win?

With a host of talented goalscorers still in the tournament, it won’t be easy.

Here are the current bookies favourites* for the tournament.

*All odds provided by SkyBet and are accurate at the time of writing. Odds are subject to change at any point. Please gamble responsibly.

1. Beth Mead (England) - 1/3 Lionesses forward Beth Mead is currently the stand out favourite after bagging five goals in her first four games - but can she keep the rate of extraordinary goalscoring up?

2. Alexandra Popp (Germany) 13/2 The experienced German striker scored in every group game and is hot on heels of England's Beth Mead when it comes to the Golden Boot.

3. Grace Geyoro (France) - 10/1 With Marie-Antoinette Katoto out of the tournament, France's hopes have been pinned on Grace Geyoro - and, so far, she's delivered.

4. Ellen White (England) - 16/1 England Lionesses' record goalscorer Ellen White notched a brace in the 8-0 win over Norway, but has failed to score in England's other three games, however, nobody would doubt the Manchester City striker to add to her tally come the end of Euro 2022.