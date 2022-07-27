Fran Kirby of England celebrates with teammates Beth Mead and Lauren Hemp after scoring their team's fourth goal during the UEFA Women's Euro 2022 Semi Final match between England and Sweden at Bramall Lane on July 26, 2022 in Sheffield, England. (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

After a hugely successful campaign for England Lionesses, it can not be denied that the Women’s European Championship 2022 has proven to be a huge catalyst for further growth in women’s football.

With record attendances following record scorelines, fans have packed stadiums across England over the first two weeks of the tournament, desperate to catch a glimpse of football’s newest stars.

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Despite some detractors, the tournament has proven that desire for women’s football in the United Kingdom has never been higher. With millions watching on the BBC, the likes of England’s Beth Mead and Germany’s Alex Popp have risen to the forefront of the nations thoughts as they showcase their undoubted talent on the European stage.

When is the final of Euro 2022?

The final of the Women’s European Championship 2022 will be held at England’s national stadium, Wembley.

Pop star Becky Hill has been confirmed as pre-game entertainment in the first ever UEFA Women's EURO 2022 Final Show. The ‘Remember’ and ‘My Heart Goes (La Di Da)’ singer will take to the stage prior to kick off, though no time has yet been confirmed.

There has been 10 stadiums used across the tournament, with the likes of Old Trafford and the Brighton Community Stadium used during the group stages, however, the final will take place at 90,000-seat stadium Wembley on Sunday July 31, with kick off scheduled for 5pm.

Which teams are left in Euro 2022?

England are in the final, while Germany play France tonight for a place in the Wembley showcase this Sunday.

What is the prize money for the UEFA Women's EURO 2022?

With more than double the amount the last Euro’s had to offer, the UEFA Women’s Euro 2022 has the biggest prize pot in its history.

As per UEFA, two decisions were taken by European's football's governing body to make this increase possible: "Separating the commercial arrangements for its men's and women's competitions, and increased overall UEFA investment in the competition."

Per game/stage, each team wins the approximate amount of:

A win in the group stage: £85,000A draw in the group stage: £42,000Reaching the quarterfinals: £175,000Reaching the semifinals: £272,000Runners-up: £357,000Champions: £562,000

How much do the winners of Women's EURO 2022 earn? How does it compare to the men’s prize money at Euro 2020?

In short, the nation that wins the tournament will receive a total of around £1.9m/£2m (assuming they’ve won all their group games).

However, it pales in comparison to the money on offer in last year’s men’s tournament, Euro 2020, which saw eventual winners Italy handed a prize pot of almost £29 million – of which £10 million was awarded solely for winner the final.