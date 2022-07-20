It’s crunch time at Women’s Euros, as the remaining teams get set to enter the nerve-wracking knockout phase of the tournament.

With record results and record breaking attendances already gripping audiences this month, there is guarantee to be heightened interest in the latter stages of the competition, as the likes of England, Spain and Germany clash to become the champions of Europe.

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The competition has already delivered in abundance, as record breaking scorelines meet record breaking attendances in a tournament that is certainly to break even further through the ceiling of the women’s game.

Christie Murray has competed against some of Euro 2022's biggest talents for a number of years (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

And here at The Scotsman, we’ve followed it all with our weekly podcast.

Following on from last week’s episode with Arsenal icon Jen Beattie, another Scotland international joins us in the shape of 75-cap midfielder Christie Murray.

Alongside our previous guests – Lee Gibson and Beattie – the 32-year-old Birmingham City midfielder has been one of the countries most successful professional footballers, having appeared for footballing giants such as Arsenal and Liverpool, whilst also forming part of Scotland’s squad for their first ever European Championships in 2017 and, latterly, the countries maiden Women’s World Cup in 2019.

She has also found plenty of success domestically in Scotland, scoring twice during a 4-1 Scottish Women's Premier League Cup final win over Spartans, which helped Celtic to their first ever trophy, while she won three Scottish titles, three Scottish Cups and two League Cups during her time with Scotland’s most successful club, Glasgow City.

And thankfully for ourselves, the Birmingham City number 10 became our third guest this week, as she joined us to preview the quarter finals of Euro 2022.

Murray shares her thoughts on a real clash of styles between current tournament favourites England, and pre-tournament favourites Spain. With Jorge Vilda’s Spanish side looking slightly lacklustre in the group stages, which player does Christie think they are missing the most?

Alex Popp and Germany have been rolling back the years with some real dominant performances – does Murray believe they can win yet another Euros to add to their impressive tally? Or could dark horses such as Holland find their spark in the knockout stages now that arguably the greatest striker in the world – Vivianne Miedema – is fit to return following a Covid enforced spell on the sidelines.