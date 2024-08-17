Are Real Madrid stars Kylian Mbappe and Jude Bellingham amongst the richest footballers in the world? Cr. Getty Images.Are Real Madrid stars Kylian Mbappe and Jude Bellingham amongst the richest footballers in the world? Cr. Getty Images.
Who is the world's richest footballer 2024: Top 20 richest football players - including ex-Man Utd ace, Jude Bellingham net worth

By Graham Falk

Engagement Journalist

Published 15th Feb 2024, 15:52 BST
Updated 17th Aug 2024, 14:06 BST

Here are the 20 footballers with the highest net worth in 2024, including a surprise former Manchester United player now playing in South America.

As the English Premier League season gets underway again this weekend, the footballing world can look forward to another eye-popping campaign with some of the world’s biggest sporting names.

There are few sports more lucrative and money-laden than football. Mixing talent with unbridled passion and entertainment, numerous footballers are awarded with huge wages and lucrative sponsorship deals.

With each new season comes a new footballing superstar, and another opportunity to witness eye watering contract offers and seemingly endless amounts of cash most of us can only dream of. But who is the richest footballer on the planet ahead of the 24/25 season?

Here are the top 20 richest footballers and soccer stars in the world in 2024, according to CelebrityNetWorth.

Regarded by many as the best footballer to ever exist, he is also the richest footballer player on the planet with a reported net worth of $650 million. He currently plays in the MLS with Inter Miami.

1. Lionel Messi - $650 million

Regarded by many as the best footballer to ever exist, he is also the richest footballer player on the planet with a reported net worth of $650 million. He currently plays in the MLS with Inter Miami. | Getty Images Photo: Getty

Just behind Messi is the legendary Al-Nassr forward, who has a reported net worth of $600 million. A repeat Ballon d'Or during his time with Real Madrid, he is approaching 40 and yet still feature regularly for his national team.

2. Cristiano Ronaldo - $600 million

Just behind Messi is the legendary Al-Nassr forward, who has a reported net worth of $600 million. A repeat Ballon d'Or during his time with Real Madrid, he is approaching 40 and yet still feature regularly for his national team. | AFP via Getty Images Photo: Getty

The former Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain star completes the top three with a reportedly net worth of $250 million. Still just 32-year-old, he currently plays his football in Saudi Arabia, where he stars for Al Hilal.

3. Neymar - $250 million

The former Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain star completes the top three with a reportedly net worth of $250 million. Still just 32-year-old, he currently plays his football in Saudi Arabia, where he stars for Al Hilal. | Getty Images Photo: Getty

The French striking icon moved from Real Madrid to Al Ittihad last summer after seemingly becoming bored of trophy collecting in Spain. One of the greatest two ever do it, Benzema has a reported net worth of $200 million.

4. Karim Benzema - $200 million

The French striking icon moved from Real Madrid to Al Ittihad last summer after seemingly becoming bored of trophy collecting in Spain. One of the greatest two ever do it, Benzema has a reported net worth of $200 million. | Getty Images

