As the English Premier League season gets underway again this weekend, the footballing world can look forward to another eye-popping campaign with some of the world’s biggest sporting names.

There are few sports more lucrative and money-laden than football. Mixing talent with unbridled passion and entertainment, numerous footballers are awarded with huge wages and lucrative sponsorship deals.

With each new season comes a new footballing superstar, and another opportunity to witness eye watering contract offers and seemingly endless amounts of cash most of us can only dream of. But who is the richest footballer on the planet ahead of the 24/25 season?

Here are the top 20 richest footballers and soccer stars in the world in 2024, according to CelebrityNetWorth.

1 . Lionel Messi - $650 million Regarded by many as the best footballer to ever exist, he is also the richest footballer player on the planet with a reported net worth of $650 million. He currently plays in the MLS with Inter Miami. | Getty Images Photo: Getty Photo Sales

2 . Cristiano Ronaldo - $600 million Just behind Messi is the legendary Al-Nassr forward, who has a reported net worth of $600 million. A repeat Ballon d'Or during his time with Real Madrid, he is approaching 40 and yet still feature regularly for his national team. | AFP via Getty Images Photo: Getty Photo Sales

3 . Neymar - $250 million The former Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain star completes the top three with a reportedly net worth of $250 million. Still just 32-year-old, he currently plays his football in Saudi Arabia, where he stars for Al Hilal. | Getty Images Photo: Getty Photo Sales