Real Madrid will take on Borussia Dortmund in the UEFA Champions League final at Wembley on Saturday night.

Taking place at Wembley, two of football’s heavyweights will go head-to-head for the right to be crowned the champions of Europe before several of their players turn their mind to international football and head off to take part in the European Championships next month.

The game is sure to be a tightly fought after with footballing superstars such as Jude Bellingham, Marco Reus and Toni Kroos all expected to play a part this weekend. With eyes of the footballing world on the fixed on the final of Europe’s premier competition, the game is all set up to be a classic.

But who is the most successful club in the history of the UEFA Champions League?

How many UEFA Champions League titles have Real Madrid won? Real Madrid full honours list

The UEFA Champions League (UCL) was previously known as the European Cup and was renamed in 1992. One of the world’s most successful football clubs of all time, the Spanish giants have won an astonishing 14 European Cup/UEFA Champions League titles. Their last success came when Vinicius Junior’s 59th minute strike secured a 1-0 win over Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool in the 2021/2022 season.

Los Blancos first lifted the trophy in 1956 and have since won it in the following years: 1957, 1958, 1959, 1960, 1966, 1998, 2000, 2002, 2014, 2016, 2017, 2018 and 2022.

Real Madrid have taken part in a total of 16 UEFA Champions League finals (17 following this weekend’s game). Interesting, they have not lost a European trophy final since 1983 when they lost to Aberdeen in the European Cup Winners' Cup.

They’ve also won the UEFA Cup/UEFA Europa League in 1985 and 1986 and the UEFA Super Cup in 2002, 2014, 2016, 2017 and 2022.

Have Dortmund won the UEFA Champions League?

Yes. The German giants have lifted the famous trophy. They defeated Juventus 3-1 in the 1997 final, tasting victory on ‘home’ soil with the game taking place at The Olympiastadion in Munich. Two goals from Karl-Heinz Riedle, coupled with a strike from Lars Ricken secured the win. Alessandro Del Piero was on target for Juve.

Der BVB have only featured in one final since that win, losing 2-1 to fellow Bundesliga outfit Bayern Munich in the 2013 final at Wembley Stadium.

Which team has won the most UEFA Champions League titles?

Real Madrid are the most successful side in European history with 14 European Cup/UEFA Champions League titles in their history. They are currently seven titles ahead of their nearest challengers AC Milan.

Here is the full list of UEFA Champions League winners:

Real Madrid - 14

AC Milan - 7

Liverpool, Bayern Munich - 6

Barcelona - 5

Ajax - 4

Manchester United, Inter Milan - 3

Chelsea, Juventus, FC Porto, Nottingham Forest, Benfica - 2