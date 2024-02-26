All Sections
Who are the highest paid Premier League footballers in 2024?
Who are the highest paid Premier League footballers in 2024? Cr: Getty Images.

Who is the richest footballer in the Premier League 2024? Top 10 highest paid Premier League stars - Mo Salah net worth

Here are the top 10 highest paid players in the English Premier League. From Mo Salah to Erling Haaland.

By Graham Falk
Published 26th Feb 2024, 13:53 GMT

Arguably the most valuable league in the world, the English Premier League boasts some of the world's best footballers.

However, with sporting talent comes an abundance of riches and fame as clubs shell out for quality players that can help them lift trophies and bring them to glory in the UEFA Champions League.

But who are the highest paid players in the Premier League? Here are the 10 Premier League players with the highest weekly salary, according to Capology.

The Belgian midfield icon earns a reported £400k a week - earning him almost £21 million a year.

1. Kevin De Bruyne - Manchester City

1. Kevin De Bruyne - Manchester City

The Belgian midfield icon earns a reported £400k a week - earning him almost £21 million a year.

De Bruyne's City team mate is next on the list, earning a reported £375k a week and a cool £19.5 million a year.

2. Erling Haaland - Manchester City

2. Erling Haaland - Manchester City

De Bruyne's City team mate is next on the list, earning a reported £375k a week and a cool £19.5 million a year.

The veteran midfielder cost United big money when he joined last year - and his contract is worth a reported £350k a week, which tallies £18.2 million a year.

3. Casemiro - Manchester United

3. Casemiro - Manchester United

The veteran midfielder cost United big money when he joined last year - and his contract is worth a reported £350k a week, which tallies £18.2 million a year.

A living legend at Liverpool, Mo Salah has won just about everything there is to win with the club and earns £350k weekly, which equates to £18.2 million annually.

4. Mo Salah - Liverpool

4. Mo Salah - Liverpool

A living legend at Liverpool, Mo Salah has won just about everything there is to win with the club and earns £350k weekly, which equates to £18.2 million annually.

