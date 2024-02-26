However, with sporting talent comes an abundance of riches and fame as clubs shell out for quality players that can help them lift trophies and bring them to glory in the UEFA Champions League.
But who are the highest paid players in the Premier League? Here are the 10 Premier League players with the highest weekly salary, according to Capology.
1. Kevin De Bruyne - Manchester City
The Belgian midfield icon earns a reported £400k a week - earning him almost £21 million a year. Photo: Getty Images
2. Erling Haaland - Manchester City
De Bruyne's City team mate is next on the list, earning a reported £375k a week and a cool £19.5 million a year. Photo: Getty Images
3. Casemiro - Manchester United
The veteran midfielder cost United big money when he joined last year - and his contract is worth a reported £350k a week, which tallies £18.2 million a year. Photo: Getty Images
4. Mo Salah - Liverpool
A living legend at Liverpool, Mo Salah has won just about everything there is to win with the club and earns £350k weekly, which equates to £18.2 million annually. Photo: Ryan Pierse