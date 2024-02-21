They've rapped about money and cash in many of their songs - and that's because some of these top class musicians have plenty of it to go around.

Some of the world's most talented rap stars have built up a reputation as a iconic lyricists and now have the cash to back up their talents. But who are the richest rappers on the planet?

Here are the world's 11 richest rappers in the world in 2024, according to CelebrityNetWorth.

1 . Jay-Z - $2 billion With a reported net worth of $2 billion, money is certainly not one of Jay-Z's 99 problems.

2 . P Diddy - $800 million Rapper, producer and business owner Sean 'Diddy' Combs has a huge net worth of $800 million.

3 . Dr. Dre - $500 million One of the most important rappers of all time has a reported net worth of $500 million.