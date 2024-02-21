All Sections
Here are the top 10 richest rappers in the world 2024. Cr. Getty ImagesHere are the top 10 richest rappers in the world 2024. Cr. Getty Images
Who is the richest rapper in the world 2024? Top 11 richest rap stars in the world, Jay-Z, P-Diddy net worth

Here are 10 big times rap stars that are reportedly some of the richest musicians in the world in 2024. Including rap legends Eminem and Ice T.

By Graham Falk
Published 21st Feb 2024, 14:32 GMT

They've rapped about money and cash in many of their songs - and that's because some of these top class musicians have plenty of it to go around.

Some of the world's most talented rap stars have built up a reputation as a iconic lyricists and now have the cash to back up their talents. But who are the richest rappers on the planet?

Here are the world's 11 richest rappers in the world in 2024, according to CelebrityNetWorth.

With a reported net worth of $2 billion, money is certainly not one of Jay-Z's 99 problems.

1. Jay-Z - $2 billion

Rapper, producer and business owner Sean 'Diddy' Combs has a huge net worth of $800 million.

2. P Diddy - $800 million

One of the most important rappers of all time has a reported net worth of $500 million.

3. Dr. Dre - $500 million

Formerly known as Kanye West, the rapper, producer, designer and former candidate for US president has a reported net worth of $400 million.

4. Ye - $400 million

