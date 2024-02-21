Some of the world's most talented rap stars have built up a reputation as a iconic lyricists and now have the cash to back up their talents. But who are the richest rappers on the planet?
Here are the world's 11 richest rappers in the world in 2024, according to CelebrityNetWorth.
1. Jay-Z - $2 billion
With a reported net worth of $2 billion, money is certainly not one of Jay-Z's 99 problems. Photo: Getty Images
2. P Diddy - $800 million
Rapper, producer and business owner Sean 'Diddy' Combs has a huge net worth of $800 million. Photo: Getty Images
3. Dr. Dre - $500 million
One of the most important rappers of all time has a reported net worth of $500 million. Photo: Getty Images
4. Ye - $400 million
Formerly known as Kanye West, the rapper, producer, designer and former candidate for US president has a reported net worth of $400 million. Photo: Netflix