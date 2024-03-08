Which WSL player has the highest rated transfer value in 2024? Cr. Arsenal FC via Getty ImagesWhich WSL player has the highest rated transfer value in 2024? Cr. Arsenal FC via Getty Images
Who is the highest valued women's footballer in 2024? The top 10 WSL players with the highest transfer value - from Sam Kerr to Alessia Russo

Here are the top 10 WSL players with the highest rated transfer value - including Manchester City, Arsenal and Chelsea.

By Graham Falk
Published 8th Mar 2024, 09:07 GMT

The Women's Super League (WSL) continues to grow and grow in the 2023/2024 season as attendance records get broken almost on a weekly basis.

A number of women's footballers reputations have exploded even since the success of the 2019 and 2023 World Cups and, especially, the Lionesses Euro 2022 win. While there is still some way to go in making the game equal, the money that has began to roll in the English women's top tier has saw player's values grow monthly. Will we see the first £1 million player come the end of the year?

Here are the 10 highest valued players in the WSL, according to highly respected women's football website Soccerdonna.

Chelsea and Australia striker Sam Kerr is currently out with an ACL injury but is the highest value player in the WSL with a valuation of $500,000.

1. Sam Kerr (Chelsea)

Chelsea and Australia striker Sam Kerr is currently out with an ACL injury but is the highest value player in the WSL with a valuation of $500,000. Photo: Getty Images

The Arsenal and Lionesses forward has a huge transfer value of $375,000 - the highest for an English player.

2. Alessia Russo (Arsenal)

The Arsenal and Lionesses forward has a huge transfer value of $375,000 - the highest for an English player. Photo: Getty Images

Khadija 'Bunny' Shaw one of the world's most lethal strikers and has a reported value of $350,000.

3. Khadija Shaw (Manchester City)

Khadija 'Bunny' Shaw one of the world's most lethal strikers and has a reported value of $350,000. Photo: Gareth Copley/Getty Images

Arsenal and Netherlands striker Vivianne Miedema is the WSL's all-time record scorer and has a reported value of $350,000.

4. Vivianne Miedema (Arsenal)

Arsenal and Netherlands striker Vivianne Miedema is the WSL's all-time record scorer and has a reported value of $350,000. Photo: Alex Burstow

