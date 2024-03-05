Womens Euro 2025: Scotland discover opponents for Euro 2025 qualifiers
Scotland Women have been drawn against Serbia, Slovakia and Israel in Group B2 of the Women's Euro 2025 qualifiers, which will take place between April and July this year.
The new look qualifying format see teams are split into three leagues (A, B and C), with a total of 16 teams in League A and B and 19 teams in League C. Each team will play a total of six games, facing the other teams in their group both home and away. Depending on results, Scotland will then enter a series of play offs in order to qualify for the tournament.
The 14th edition of the Women's Euros will take place in Switzerland in the summer of 2025 after the country beat off competition from Poland, France and a joint bid from Scandinavia. The competition begins on 2 July 2025.
Scotland last took part in the European Championships back in 2017, where they were eliminated at the group stage of the competition following defeats to England and Portugal. A Caroline Weir goal though did hand them a memorable 1-0 win over Spain - their first win at a major tournament. They continued that momentum into the next major tournament as they qualified for their first World Cup in 2019.
Under the management of Pedro Martinez Losa though, Scotland are yet to qualify for a major tournament, most recently losing 1-0 to Republic Of Ireland in a World Cup play off at Hampden Park in 2022. They head into the qualifiers on the back of a disappointing UEFA Women's Nations League campaign that saw them fail to pick up a single win too.
However, improved performances in the Pinatar Cup campaign last month will reignite hopes that Scotland Women can get back to playing regularly in major tournaments, while long term injury victims Weir and Emma Watson have been both seen in training with Real Madrid and Manchester United recently to offer a big boost to the Spanish head coach.
