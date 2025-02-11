Here are the 15 richest former Rangers and Celtic stars in 2025. Cr: SNS Group.placeholder image
Here are the 15 richest former Rangers and Celtic stars in 2025. Cr: SNS Group. | SNS Group

Who is the richest ex-Old Firm star 2025? Here are the 15 former Rangers and Celtic men with the biggest net worth - including 5m Ibrox flop

By Graham Falk

Sports Writer

Published 11th Feb 2025, 12:50 BST

Here are the 13 richest ex-Rangers and Celtic stars in 2025. Including a popular TV host, and a pair of flop managers.

As two of the biggest clubs in Europe, both Rangers and Celtic have saw some of the biggest names in world football pass through their doors over the years.

With domestic and European success often going hand in hand at both Glasgow giants, a number of huge talents have played and managed at Ibrox and Celtic Park - though many have folded under the pressure of Glasgow goldfish bowl.

But with so many big names coming through the doors at both, who are the richest former Old Firm players and managers in the world in 2025?

Here are the richest former Old Firm players and managers highest yearly salary, according to CelebrityNetWorth.

We did not expect the ex-Rangers manager to feature on this list! A flop at Ibrox, he's currently manager of Santos and hs a has net worth $5million.

1. Pedro Caixinha

We did not expect the ex-Rangers manager to feature on this list! A flop at Ibrox, he's currently manager of Santos and hs a has net worth $5million. | Getty Images Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales
The only USA international to play in four World Cups, Beasley had a 30-game stint at Rangers in the early 00s. Having played for several prominent clubs during his career, Beasley has a reported net worth of $6million.

2. DaMarcus Beasley

The only USA international to play in four World Cups, Beasley had a 30-game stint at Rangers in the early 00s. Having played for several prominent clubs during his career, Beasley has a reported net worth of $6million. | SNS Group 0141 221 3602

Photo Sales
His playing career included long spells at Rangers, Manchester City and Brighton & Hove Albion. He has a reported net worth of $9million.

3. Gordon Smith

His playing career included long spells at Rangers, Manchester City and Brighton & Hove Albion. He has a reported net worth of $9million. | SNS Group 0141 221 3602

Photo Sales
The Rangers legend is a one of the most popular football commentators on the planet, working for TNT Sports, and several other sports channels. Scorer of 355 goals for Rangers, he has a reported net worth of $10million.

4. Ally McCoist

The Rangers legend is a one of the most popular football commentators on the planet, working for TNT Sports, and several other sports channels. Scorer of 355 goals for Rangers, he has a reported net worth of $10million. | Getty Images Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:IbroxSunday Times Rich ListSport
Dare to be Honest
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice