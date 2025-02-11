As two of the biggest clubs in Europe, both Rangers and Celtic have saw some of the biggest names in world football pass through their doors over the years.

With domestic and European success often going hand in hand at both Glasgow giants, a number of huge talents have played and managed at Ibrox and Celtic Park - though many have folded under the pressure of Glasgow goldfish bowl.

But with so many big names coming through the doors at both, who are the richest former Old Firm players and managers in the world in 2025?

Here are the richest former Old Firm players and managers highest yearly salary, according to CelebrityNetWorth.

1 . Pedro Caixinha We did not expect the ex-Rangers manager to feature on this list! A flop at Ibrox, he's currently manager of Santos and hs a has net worth $5million. | Getty Images Photo: Getty Images Photo Sales

2 . DaMarcus Beasley The only USA international to play in four World Cups, Beasley had a 30-game stint at Rangers in the early 00s. Having played for several prominent clubs during his career, Beasley has a reported net worth of $6million. | SNS Group 0141 221 3602 Photo Sales

3 . Gordon Smith His playing career included long spells at Rangers, Manchester City and Brighton & Hove Albion. He has a reported net worth of $9million. | SNS Group 0141 221 3602 Photo Sales