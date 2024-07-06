The quarter final stage is upon us as the highly anticipated European Championships in Germany reaches the crunch stage of the tournament.

The Tartan Army are sadly already back home after mustering just one point from three games, but some of the world’s most lethal goal-scorers, such as Kylian Mbappe, Harry Kane and Jude Bellingham are still in the mix and looking to lead their team to ultimate glory. But which of them is the current favourite to win the Golden Boot?