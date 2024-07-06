The quarter final stage is upon us as the highly anticipated European Championships in Germany reaches the crunch stage of the tournament.
The Tartan Army are sadly already back home after mustering just one point from three games, but some of the world’s most lethal goal-scorers, such as Kylian Mbappe, Harry Kane and Jude Bellingham are still in the mix and looking to lead their team to ultimate glory. But which of them is the current favourite to win the Golden Boot?
*All odds are offered by SkyBet and are subject to change at any time. Please gamble responsibly.
1. Cody Gakpo - 7/4
The Dutch midfielder is an unexpected favourite to win the Golden Boot after scoring three goals in four games. | Getty ImagesPhoto: Getty Images
2. Harry Kane - 5/1
The Three Lions number nine is second favourite for the Golden Boot after another impressive season in front of goal for Bayern Munich. He has two goals so far. | Getty ImagesPhoto: Getty Images
3. Dani Olmo - 12/1
Spain look like the team to beat at the Euros and it is largely down to this man, who has two goals from four games. Can he and his country complete a tournament double? You wouldn't bet against it. | Getty ImagesPhoto: Getty Images
4. Jude Bellingham - 12/1
A midfielder being this high up in the bookies odds list would normally be viewed as unusual. However, this is Jude Bellingham we are talking about. Off the back of an astonishing debut season with Real Madrid, can he lead England all the way? He has two goals in four games. | AFP via Getty ImagesPhoto: Getty Images