Scotland released the designs for their brand new Euro 2024 home and away kit ahead their adventure in Germany yesterday - and fans do not appear pleased.

Steve Clarke's side will open the tournament against hosts Germany in the June 14 curtain raiser with the team's new kits going on sale this morning after yesterday's release. However, while some fans are happy with the design, many have criticised the pricing of the shirts - with one fan labelled it 'scandalous'.

Competing in Group A of the competition, Scotland will face Switzerland and Hungary alongside the tournament hosts and fans are expected to head to Germany in their droves as the team face their major tournament on foreign soil since the 1998 World Cup.

However, while the Tartan Army are certain to be in fine voice, the new kits may not be the popular choice of attire after being scolded by many on social media for the design and, in particular, the price of the new jerseys - with adult sizes costing a fans £75.

X user Andrew Caldwell was angry at the cost of a junior size shirt, commenting: "That pricing is wild - £65 for a junior top is scandalous" and his thoughts were echoed by many, including user @DaveyK who added: "Has the SFA heard of the Cost of Living Crisis?". There were plenty of fans unhappy with design of home jersey too with user @AlbaGuBrath2 claiming the shirt was "is absolutely bowfin".

Another X post from @zackneysmith told Scotland to "read the room", adding "both are utter garbage. Bring back either the 150th kit or the standard ones from last year. Those are so much better!". Supporter Gio Marron was also critical of the timing of the release, commenting: "it must be difficult to come up with something new when you’re releasing kits every six months" on the social media site.

Many users also critiqued the design of the home kit by saying it was similar to "ScotRail seat material" with another believing it was a case of fans being "ripped off".