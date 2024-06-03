The wait for Euro 2024 is almost over and Tartan Army fans are already kilting-up, ready to board the plane to Germany to see Scotland take on the host nation on June 14.
Anticipation is high amongst the Scotland fans that the team can finally make the knock-out stages of a tournament for the first time, with an unusual feeling of optimism gripping the nation.
There has been one major blow to Steve Clarke’s squad with confirmation striker Lyndon Dykes is ruled out of the tournament. However, Scotland still have a host of top class players that can carry them to new heights this summer.
But which of Clarke’s men is the most valuable? Using popular football website TransMarkt, we’ve looked at the full value of Scotland’s provisional squad to see which players have the highest market value heading into the competition.