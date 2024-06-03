The wait for Euro 2024 is almost over and Tartan Army fans are already kilting-up, ready to board the plane to Germany to see Scotland take on the host nation on June 14.

Anticipation is high amongst the Scotland fans that the team can finally make the knock-out stages of a tournament for the first time, with an unusual feeling of optimism gripping the nation.

There has been one major blow to Steve Clarke’s squad with confirmation striker Lyndon Dykes is ruled out of the tournament. However, Scotland still have a host of top class players that can carry them to new heights this summer.

But which of Clarke’s men is the most valuable? Using popular football website TransMarkt, we’ve looked at the full value of Scotland’s provisional squad to see which players have the highest market value heading into the competition.

1 . Scott McTominay - £27.3 million The Scottish goal machine has enjoyed a fabulous season for club and country and will head to Euro 2024 as Scotland's most valuable squad member.

2 . John McGinn - £25.5 million The Aston Villa midfielder has been in an outstanding form for his club and will head to Germany in confident mood.

3 . Andy Robertson - £25.5 million The Liverpool full-back was previously Scotland's highest valued player at close to £30 million. However, according to TransferMarkt his market valued has dropped this season.