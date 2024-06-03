Who is Scotland's most valuable player? Cr. SNS Group.Who is Scotland's most valuable player? Cr. SNS Group.
Who is Scotland's most valuable player? Cr. SNS Group.

Scotland Euro 2024 squad £180.69 million value revealed as Celtic, Rangers and Hearts men see transfer value increase

By Graham Falk
Published 3rd Jun 2024, 14:46 BST

Every Scotland Euro 2024 squad member valued - from Liverpool’s Ben Doak to Rangers’ Ryan Jack.

The wait for Euro 2024 is almost over and Tartan Army fans are already kilting-up, ready to board the plane to Germany to see Scotland take on the host nation on June 14.

Anticipation is high amongst the Scotland fans that the team can finally make the knock-out stages of a tournament for the first time, with an unusual feeling of optimism gripping the nation.

There has been one major blow to Steve Clarke’s squad with confirmation striker Lyndon Dykes is ruled out of the tournament. However, Scotland still have a host of top class players that can carry them to new heights this summer.

But which of Clarke’s men is the most valuable? Using popular football website TransMarkt, we’ve looked at the full value of Scotland’s provisional squad to see which players have the highest market value heading into the competition.

The Scottish goal machine has enjoyed a fabulous season for club and country and will head to Euro 2024 as Scotland's most valuable squad member.

1. Scott McTominay - £27.3 million

The Scottish goal machine has enjoyed a fabulous season for club and country and will head to Euro 2024 as Scotland's most valuable squad member.

Photo Sales
The Aston Villa midfielder has been in an outstanding form for his club and will head to Germany in confident mood.

2. John McGinn - £25.5 million

The Aston Villa midfielder has been in an outstanding form for his club and will head to Germany in confident mood.

Photo Sales
The Liverpool full-back was previously Scotland's highest valued player at close to £30 million. However, according to TransferMarkt his market valued has dropped this season.

3. Andy Robertson - £25.5 million

The Liverpool full-back was previously Scotland's highest valued player at close to £30 million. However, according to TransferMarkt his market valued has dropped this season. Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales
The Brighton midfielder is one of Scotland's brightest young talents. His value reflects that his potential.

4. Billy Gilmour - £15.3 million

The Brighton midfielder is one of Scotland's brightest young talents. His value reflects that his potential.

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 7
Next Page
Related topics:ScotlandEuro 2024Steve ClarkeRangersCelticAndrew RobertsonGermanyKieran TierneyScott McTominayManchester UnitedLyndon Dykes