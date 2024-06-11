What TV channel is Germany v Scotland? How to watch Euro 2024 opener for free

Kick-off time, TV details, team news and match odds

The waiting is almost over with Scotland set to kick-off Euro 2024 against Germany in a blockbuster showdown that will be watched by millions across the continent.

Ever since qualification was secured in October last year the anticipation has been growing among the Tartan Army for the nation’s first major finals on foreign soil since 1998.

Steve Clarke’s side finished second in their qualifying group behind Spain to secure direct entry into their second successive Euros, having ended a 23-year wait for a major finals appearance at the covid-delayed Euro 2020, which was played on home soil.

The European Championship trophy and official matchball on display at Munich's Allianz Arena, which will host Germany v Scotland in the tournament opener on Friday. (Photo by ALEXANDRA BEIER/AFP via Getty Images)

An estimated 200,000 Scotland fans are making the journey to Germany with those fortunate to have secured gold dust match tickets joined by those who will be attending fan zones and frequenting the local bars as they soak up the tournament atmosphere.

Scotland were drawn against Germany, Switzerland and Hungary in Group A and will get the competition underway against the hosts following the opening ceremony in Munich on Friday – an occasion that will bring back memories of the 2-1 defeat to Brazil in the inaugural match of the 1998 World Cup in France.

The Scotland squad are preparing for the match at their Euro 2024 training camp at Garmisch-Partenkirchen where they will be based for the duration of their involvement in the tournament as they look to progress beyond the group stages for the first time in history.

Germany v Scotland match details

The opening match of Euro 2024 takes place at the Allianz Arena, Munich on Friday, June 14, 2024. Kick-off is 8pm BST.

Germany v Scotland TV channel

The match will be shown live free-to-air on ITV1 and STV with coverage starting from 6.30pm. Highlights will be shown on BBC One and BBC One Scotland at 10.40pm.

Germany v Scotland live stream

The game will be available to live stream for free on ITVX or the STV Player.

Germany v Scotland team news

Scotland skipper Andy Robertson came off early during Scotland’s first training session at their Euro 2024 training base at Garmisch-Partenkirchen simply as a precaution. There was some concern when the Liverpool left-back had to go off during the session and Hearts striker Lawrence Shankland did not take part in the full workout.

Kenny McLean was not involved while fellow midfielder Stuart Armstrong returned to training after recovering from a muscle injury but did mostly solo work. Clarke is already without the services of Lyndon Dykes, Ben Doak, Lewis Ferguson, Aaron Hickey, Nathan Patterson and Jacob Brown.

Germany v Scotland referee and VAR

UEFA has yet to confirm the officiating team for the opening match of Euro 2024.

