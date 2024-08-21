When is the Champions League draw, how to watch, who could Celtic play, new Champions League format explained
Celtic are just days away from discovering their fixture list for their upcoming UEFA Champions League campaign as Europe’s elite competition gets underway for the 24/25 season.
Brendan Rodgers’ side have started their domestic campaign impeccably, winning all three of their opening games with consummate ease and will aim to take their impressive form into Europe as they look to reach the knockout stages of the competition for the first time since 2012.
The Hoops were left frustrated in the Champions League last year, losing four of their six Group E games, but ended their campaign in positive fashion with a 2-1 win over Feyenoord at Celtic Park. With the key additions of Adam Idah and Kasper Schmeichel this summer, Celtic look in good shape to have a fresh attempt at progressing to the Champions League’s knockout stage.
Here is everything you need to know about the new look Champions League, who Celtic could face and when the draw for the League Phase will take place.
New Champions League format explained
This year’s competition has taken on a brand new format for the 24/25 season, with the group stage now scrapped in favour of a ‘League Phase’. Previously, 32 teams would be placed into eight groups of four, with each side facing each other home and away. The top two sides from each group would then qualify for the last 16 stage of the competition. However, this format has now been changed.
The new Champions League format will see 36 clubs participate in a ‘league phase’. Competing sides will no longer play three teams home and away in a group and will instead take on eight different sides with four home games and four away games. In order to determine fixtures, each teams will be placed into four seeding pots, with each team then drawn to play two opponents from each of these pots. They will play one match against a team from each pot at home, and one away.
When is the Champions League draw - and how to watch live
Set to take place at the Grimaldi Forum in Monaco, the draw for the 24/25 UEFA Champions League will take place on Thursday 29 August 2024. While UEFA have yet to confirm the official start time, the draw is likely to take place around 7pm UK time and will be broadcast live on TNT Sports in the UK, or streamed via Discovery+ for those with TNT subscriptions.
The draw will also be available to watch live via Amazon Prime Video too, after the company purchased the UEFA rights in the UK for the very first time.
When do Celtic play in the UEFA Champions League
The League Phase officially begins on Tuesday 17 September 2024.
Celtic will open their 24/25 Champions League game between 17–19 September 2024. Matchday two in the Champions League is set to take place on 1/2 October 2024. The rest of the fixture list is as follows:
Matchday 3: 22/23 October 2024
Matchday 4: 5/6 November 2024
Matchday 5: 26/27 November 2024
Matchday 6: 10/11 December 2024
Matchday 7: 21/22 January 2025
Matchday 8: 29 January 2025
Who could Celtic play in the Champions League
Celtic will enter the tournament at the League Phase stage of the competition and have been placed in pot 3 of the draw, alongside Feyenoord, Sporting CP and PSV Eindhoven, though more teams will enter pot 3 once the qualifying games have concluded. In terms of who they could face though, the pots are now largely irrelevant due to the new format. Celtic will be certain get a home and away match against two teams from each of the four pots.
Currently, the pots are as follows:
Pot 1
Real Madrid
Manchester City
Bayern Munich
PSG
Liverpool
Inter Milan
Borussia Dortmund
RB Leipzig
Barcelona
Pot 2
Bayer Leverkusen
Atletico Madrid
Atalanta
Juventus
Benfica
Arsenal
Club Brugge
Shakhtar Donetsk
AC Milan
Pot 3
Feyenoord
Sporting Lisbon
PSV Eindhoven
Winner of Young Boys vs Galatasaray
Dinamo Zagreb vs Qarabag FK
Winner of Lille vs Slavia Prague
Pot 3 or 4
Winner of Midtjylland vs Slovan Bratislava
Winner of Bodo/Glimt vs Red Star Belgrade
Winner of Dynamo Kiev vs RB Salzburg
Pot 4
Monaco
Aston Villa
Bologna
Girona
Stuttgart
Sturm Graz
Brest
Winner of Malmo vs Sparta Prague
