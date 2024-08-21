Here is when the UEFA Champions League draw will take place - and who Celtic could face in the League Phase of the competition.

Celtic are just days away from discovering their fixture list for their upcoming UEFA Champions League campaign as Europe’s elite competition gets underway for the 24/25 season.

Brendan Rodgers’ side have started their domestic campaign impeccably, winning all three of their opening games with consummate ease and will aim to take their impressive form into Europe as they look to reach the knockout stages of the competition for the first time since 2012.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Hoops were left frustrated in the Champions League last year, losing four of their six Group E games, but ended their campaign in positive fashion with a 2-1 win over Feyenoord at Celtic Park. With the key additions of Adam Idah and Kasper Schmeichel this summer, Celtic look in good shape to have a fresh attempt at progressing to the Champions League’s knockout stage.

Here is everything you need to know about the new look Champions League, who Celtic could face and when the draw for the League Phase will take place.

Celtic fans are hoping for more famous European nights at Celtic Park. | AFP via Getty Images

New Champions League format explained

This year’s competition has taken on a brand new format for the 24/25 season, with the group stage now scrapped in favour of a ‘League Phase’. Previously, 32 teams would be placed into eight groups of four, with each side facing each other home and away. The top two sides from each group would then qualify for the last 16 stage of the competition. However, this format has now been changed.

The new Champions League format will see 36 clubs participate in a ‘league phase’. Competing sides will no longer play three teams home and away in a group and will instead take on eight different sides with four home games and four away games. In order to determine fixtures, each teams will be placed into four seeding pots, with each team then drawn to play two opponents from each of these pots. They will play one match against a team from each pot at home, and one away.

When is the Champions League draw - and how to watch live

Set to take place at the Grimaldi Forum in Monaco, the draw for the 24/25 UEFA Champions League will take place on Thursday 29 August 2024. While UEFA have yet to confirm the official start time, the draw is likely to take place around 7pm UK time and will be broadcast live on TNT Sports in the UK, or streamed via Discovery+ for those with TNT subscriptions.

The draw will also be available to watch live via Amazon Prime Video too, after the company purchased the UEFA rights in the UK for the very first time.

The UEFA Champions League draw will take place at the Grimaldi Forum in Monaco. | AFP via Getty Images

When do Celtic play in the UEFA Champions League

The League Phase officially begins on Tuesday 17 September 2024.

Celtic will open their 24/25 Champions League game between 17–19 September 2024. Matchday two in the Champions League is set to take place on 1/2 October 2024. The rest of the fixture list is as follows:

Matchday 3: 22/23 October 2024

Matchday 4: 5/6 November 2024

Matchday 5: 26/27 November 2024

Matchday 6: 10/11 December 2024

Matchday 7: 21/22 January 2025

Matchday 8: 29 January 2025

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Who could Celtic play in the Champions League

Celtic will enter the tournament at the League Phase stage of the competition and have been placed in pot 3 of the draw, alongside Feyenoord, Sporting CP and PSV Eindhoven, though more teams will enter pot 3 once the qualifying games have concluded. In terms of who they could face though, the pots are now largely irrelevant due to the new format. Celtic will be certain get a home and away match against two teams from each of the four pots.

Currently, the pots are as follows:

Pot 1

Real Madrid

Manchester City

Bayern Munich

PSG

Liverpool

Inter Milan

Borussia Dortmund

RB Leipzig

Barcelona

Pot 2

Bayer Leverkusen

Atletico Madrid

Atalanta

Juventus

Benfica

Arsenal

Club Brugge

Shakhtar Donetsk

AC Milan

Pot 3

Feyenoord

Sporting Lisbon

PSV Eindhoven

Winner of Young Boys vs Galatasaray

Dinamo Zagreb vs Qarabag FK

Winner of Lille vs Slavia Prague

Pot 3 or 4

Winner of Midtjylland vs Slovan Bratislava

Winner of Bodo/Glimt vs Red Star Belgrade

Winner of Dynamo Kiev vs RB Salzburg

Pot 4

Monaco

Aston Villa

Bologna

Girona

Stuttgart

Sturm Graz

Brest