Celtic have revealed their new ‘terraces inspired’ third kit for the 24/25 season - here’s when you can buy it.

Celtic have officially launched their new ‘Celtic Park terraces’ inspired third kit for the 2024-25 season.

The Hoops have started the new season in scintillating fashion and sit top of the Scottish Premiership as they go in search of a fourth successive title, and a historic 55th in their history. Brendan Rodgers’s side will also be in UEFA Champions League action later this year, with the draw for the League Phase set to take place on August 29.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Design by the club’s kit manufacturers Adidas, Celtic say that the new camouflage design is a ‘tribute to our steadfast home support throughout the decades’ and features the club’s iconic badge, alongside a variation of intriguing deep green and black colours. The club added that the kit is “clad in a camouflage-style graphic inspired by a sea of fan flags and scarves” and add that the design pay homage to the fact it has been 30 years since the end of terracing at Celtic Park.

Want to get your hands on the striking new Celtic third kit? Here’s when you can get your hands on it - and how to pre-order.

How much is the new Celtic third kit, Celtic FC new kit price

The new Hoops camouflage third kit will cost £70 for adults sizes, and is available in both men and women’s sizes. A ‘sponsorless’ version is available is also available in men’s adult sizes, and is also priced at £70. Shorts are priced at £38, with the socks costing £20.

The club’s youth/junior shirt sizes are priced at £55. Shorts are priced at £28 and socks are £15. Infant sizes are also available at £50 with baby kits priced at £40.

Celtic third kit pre-order, how to buy new Celtic kit