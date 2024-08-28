The latest transfer news and speculation around Scottish football

Celtic receive shock £10m bid

Hot on the heels of Matt O'Riley's £26million departure to Brighton, Celtic have received another big-money offer for one of their first-team stars. Fellow midfielder Reo Hatate has had an impressive start to the new season and that has not gone unnoticed with links to Premier League side Leicester City emerging recently. However, in a shock move, an club in France has launched a £10million bid for the Japanese international. According to the Daily Mail, Celtic are unwilling to lose any more key players this window and refused to entertain the offer from the unnamed Ligue 1 side. An approach from Russian side Zenit St Petersburg was also rebuffed earlier in the window. Hatate is under contract until 2028 and while he has expressed a desire to play at a higher level, he is said to be in no rush to leave Glasgow and will not be leaving before Friday's 11pm deadline.

Rangers target Bundesliga defender

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Following the departure of Ben Davies, who has joined Birmingham City on a season-long loan, Rangers are in the market for a replacement centre-half. The club were linked with a move for Brazilian defender Kaiky last week, who is currently with Almeria, however, it has been reported that a loan offer with an option to buy has been turned down by the Spanish second tier side. Fresh reports on Wednesday have credited Rangers with an interest in Hoffenheim centre-back Stanley Nsoki. According to French outlet L’Equipe, talks have taken place between the Ibrox side and the Bundesliga outfit over a loan move. The player is well known to Rangers boss Philippe Clement, who had him in his squad while he was manager of Club Brugge.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Scotland striker Lyndon Dykes has joined Birmingham City from Queens Park Rangers. | PA

Scotland striker sold for £1.5m

Scotland striker Lyndon Dykes has dropped down to League One after ending his four-year association with Queens Park Rangers to sign for Birmingham on a three-year contract. The 28-year-old joined the West London club from Livingston in August 2020 and scored 37 goals for the Championship club. However, after making only two substitute appearances this term since returning from the injury that ruled him out of the Euro 2024 earlier this summer, Dykes has moved to Birmingham for a reported £1.5million fee. “The club has a clear aim for where they want to go in the future,” Dykes told the Blues website after his transfer was announced on Wednesday. “It is ambitious and that is like myself as a player. I want to get to the top and I am hoping that can be with Birmingham. There are quality players here and I can’t wait to get started. It is a top-class club and I want to help it get back to where it belongs and further.”

Celtic eye £20m trio

Celtic are still hoping to land at least three more new signings before Friday’s transfer deadline following the arrival of left-back Alex Valle on a season-long loan from Barcelona. Valle, 20, who played last season on loan at Levante after a spell at Andorra, is the first new outfield signing Celtic have made this summer. Now the club are ramping up attempts to land Augsburg midfielder Arne Engels amid reports that a £10million offer has been submitted for the Belgium Under-21 international. Celtic are also looking to strike a deal for Sheffield United defender Auston Trusty after placing a £5.5million offer. A move for Los Angeles FC midfielder Mateusz Bogusz is off the table after the clubs failed to agree a fee, however, according to reports, Celtic have now turned their attentions back to FC Lausanne playmaker Alvyn Sanches. The midfielder, 21, was previously linked with Celtic in January but the interest has now been revived following the departure of Matt O'Riley. The valuations of the three players could see Celtic spend up to £20m in the final throes of the transfer window.

Rangers target Nedim Bajrami celebrates scoring for Albania against Italy at Euro 2024. (Photo by ALBERTO PIZZOLI/AFP via Getty Images) | AFP via Getty Images

Rangers move for 25 y/o attacker