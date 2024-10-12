When did Scotland last beat Croatia? Croatia v Scotland head to head record, last win
Steve Clarke’s Scotland squad return to competitive action tonight with a daunting trip to Zagreb to face Croatia in the Nations League.
On a barren run that has resulted in them winning just one of their last 13 games, the Tartan Army will head to Zagreb for a clash with Croatia this Saturday, before returning to their Hampden Park home for the visit of Roberto Martinez’s Portugal side in Group A1 of the competition.
Scotland enter the game on the back of three soul crushing defeats and are desperate for a lift after last minute defeats to both Poland (3-2) and Portugal (2-1) in their opening two Nations League games followed their heart-breaking injury time loss to Hungary, which resulted in their early exit from Euro 2024 in the summer. Can Scotland put a stop to their painful run against Croatia this weekend?
Here is everything you need to know about Scotland’s record against Croatia, their last win against them, last five results and total head-to-head record:
Croatia v Scotland - Scotland’s head-to-head record v Croatia
The teams have played each other just six times in their history, with all bar one of those games being competitive fixtures. They have only faced off for an international friendly once. They last met each other in 2021 at Hampden Park in the group stages of the European Championships, as many of you will recall. Callum McGregor’s 42nd minute goal was Scotland’s first scored at a major tournament since Craig Burley’s strike against Norway in a 1-1 draw at the 1998 World Cup. Sadly, goals from Nikola Vlašić, Luka Modric and Ivan Perisic would seal a comfortable 3-1 win for Croatia that night, as Scotland exited the Euros in Mount Florida.
From their 6 games played, Scotland have two wins, giving them a 33.3% win percentage. Croatia have won just once though - a 16.7% win percentage. The other three games have all ended in a draw.
When did Scotland last beat Croatia?
Looking for inspiration for the weekend game in Zagreb? Then you don’t have to look too far back into the archives. The Tartan Army have toppled Croatia twice in their history, and most recently beat them just over a decade ago at Hampden Park.
Scotland’s last win against Croatia came on Tuesday 15 October 2013 in their final World Cup qualifying game. A headed opener from Robert Snodgrass and a 73rd minute strike from Steven Naismith, who followed up to blast home when Barry Bannan’s penalty was saved, saw the hosts run out 2-0 winners, though the three points offered little than pride for Scotland, who finished in fourth place in their group and failed to qualify.
When did Scotland last win away in Croatia?
Scotland’s other win against Croatia came in the exact same qualification campaign, merely months earlier in Zagreb. Winning 1-0 at Maksimir Stadium via a Snodgrass goal in the 27th minute, the win was described as ‘Scotland’s best performance in several years’.
Scotland line up that night: Allan McGregor, Alan Hutton, Steven Whittaker, Grant Hanley, Russell Martin, Shaun Maloney (Craig Conway), James Morrison, James McArthur, Leigh Griffiths (Jordan Rhodes), Robert Snodgrass, Barry Bannan (Steven Naismith).
Unused subs: Matthew Gilks, Andy Webster, Gary Mackay-Steve, Stephen Hammell, Chris Burke, Stuart Armstrong, David Marshall, Ryan Jack, Tony Watt.
Scotland vs Croatia last 5 results
22 June 2021: Scotland 1-3 Croatia (Euro 2020 Group Stage)
15 October 2013: Scotland 2-0 Croatia (World Cup 2014 Qualifier)
7 June 2013: Croatia 0-1 Scotland (World Cup 2014 Qualifier)
26 March 2008: Scotland 1-1 Croatia (Friendly)
1 September 2001: Croatia 0-0 Scotland (World Cup 2002 Qualifier)
Comments
Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.