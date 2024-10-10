England will make their return to Wembley Stadium to face Greece in the Nations League this evening.

England’s interim head coach Lee Carsley will aim to make it a hat-trick of wins under his stewardship tonight when the Three Lions return to Wembley for a Nations League clash with Greece.

A 2-0 win over Republic of Ireland in Dublin helped Carsley get his England tenure off to the perfect start, with Declan Rice and Jack Grealish bagging the goals that secured a comfortable win in Dublin. He would repeat the trick in his second game against Finland a few days later, with a Harry Kane double handing him a 2-0 win over Finland at Wembley.

The back-to-back wins placed the Three Lions joint top of their Nations League group on six points, with tonight opponents Greece just ahead of them on goal difference following their 3-0 and 2-0 wins over Finland and Republic of Ireland respectively.

Replacing Gareth Southgate in the aftermath of England’s Euro 2024 final loss to Spain, there’s barely a moment goes by when Carsley is not pressed on his desire to take the England job on a permanent basis, and Manchester City defender John Stones will have done the 50-year-old no harm in that respect when he compared him to club manager Pep Guardiola in his pre-match press conference.

“Everyone has got their own unique style,” explained Stone. “I think there are similarities throughout every mana­ger in what they want. There are a lot of similarities between Lee and Pep in how they see the game and how they want us to play and I think we saw that last month when we played the two games. It’s been great for me with the likenesses of how we play.

Looking to catch every minute of the Nations League Group B2 clash live? Here is everything you need to know about England vs Greece.

England vs Greece match details

Where: Wembley Stadium, London, England, Thursday 10 October. Kick-off 7.45pm.

England team news

The Three Lions will be without captain and talisman Harry Kane for the game, who is unavailable due to injury, with Manchester City defender John Stones set to captain his country for the game at Wembley. Ollie Watkins or Dominic Solanke will instead lead the line on for England this evening. Jack Grealish will have a late fitness test.

Elsewhere, Ezri Konsa, Morgan Gibbs-White and Kobbie Mainoo have all withdrawn from this month's squad with injury. Tino Livramento and Curtis Jones have been called up as replacements. Kyle Walker, Phil Foden, Jude Bellingham and Cole Palmer have all returned to the camp after missing last month’s Nations League games against Ireland and Finland.

England vs Greece latest odds

England are clear favourites to win the game and are priced at 2/7 to secure another three points tonight. Their Greek opponents are 9/1 outsiders to take a surprise victory. Fancy a draw instead? You can gets odds of 17/4.

How to watch England vs Greece, TV and streaming details