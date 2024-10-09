The striker has made his return to the Scotland squad after a one year absence.

Steve Clarke has handed Aberdeen striker Kevin Nisbet an international recall after being dealt another injury blow ahead of Scotland’s upcoming Nations League double-header this week.

Scotland return to Group A1 action with a game against Croatia in Zagreb this Saturday, before they fly home to welcome Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal to Glasgow on Tuesday for a mammoth clash under the Hampden Park lights.

Currently on a run that has saw them win just one of their last 13 games, Clarke’s task was made even harder Celtic left-back Greg Taylor and first choice goalkeeper Angus Gunn withdrew from the camp on Tuesday, and now Hearts striker Lawrence Shankland is the latest player to have been forced out of the squad after picking up a minor hamstring issue.

Shankland’s withdrawal means Scotland’s injury list moves into double-figures, with Scotland already without Kieran Tierney, Aaron Hickey, Scott McKenna, Nathan Patterson, Lewis Ferguson, Jack Hendry, John McGinn and Tommy Conway.

Kevin Nisbet is back in the international fold with Scotland. Cr: SNS Group. | SNS Group

The blow of losing the Hearts captain will hand Nisbet a chance to stake his claim for a regular place in the squad though, after a year in the international wilderness. The 27-year-old has been capped 11-times at international level, but has not been named in a squad since October 2023 after struggling for form following his move to EFL Championship outfit Millwall.

Moving back across the border to join high-flying Aberdeen on a season long-loan in August, Nisbet has gradually started to find the form and fitness that saw him included in the Scotland squad for the European Championship in 2021. Since moving back across to border, Nisbet has scored twice in five games.

