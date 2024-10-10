9 young Scottish talents who could follow Ben Doak into Steve Clarke's senior squad

Scotland return to Nations League action for a double-header against Croatia and Portugal this week as they look to halt an alarming run that has resulted in them winning just once in the last 14 games.

With key names such as John McGinn ruled out of the weekend trip to Zagreb, teenage talent Ben Doak is in line for his first international start following his impressive performances on-loan to Middlesbrough in the EFL Championship.

The only player in Clarke’s squad under the age of 20, supporters will have one eye on the Tartan Army’s under-21 side this weekend, with Scot Gemmill’s young Scots able to secure qualification for the under-21 European Championship’s in Slovakia next summer. A win over Belgium could see them end a 28-year exile from major tournament and fans will surely be wondering which next youngster can make the step up to the senior squad.

Here are the 9 players we’re tipping to follow in the footsteps of Doak and make it into the Scotland senior squad in the months to come.

1 . Ewan Wilson - Motherwell The 19-year-old left wing-back has started well for Stuart Kettlewell and become a regular first-teamer at Fir Park. With Scotland often opting to play with wing-backs, Wilson is someone who could fit into Steve Clarke's system and will feel he has a chance of being noticed should his form continue. Has shown a real ability to win the ball back in the final third and create chances for his side so far this season. | SNS Group Photo: SNS Group Photo Sales

2 . Lyall Cameron - Dundee The 21-year-old midfielder has improved hugely this season and already has three goals and a further eight assists across Dundee's league and cup games this season. The playmaker is another who could catch the eye of Steve Clarke in the future if he continues on the trajectory he has been on since his breakthrough season in 22/23. | SNS Group Photo Sales

3 . Rory Wilson - Aston Villa The highly-rated former Rangers academy prospect is yet to feature for Aston Villa's senior side since his move in the summer of 2022. The promising forward scored 11 goals in just seven games for Villa's under-18 team last season and will hope he can continue his rapid development in the months and years to come. | SNS Group / SFA Photo: SNS Group Photo Sales