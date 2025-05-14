TV and live stream details for the Coppa Italia final

Lewis Ferguson will bid to become only the second Scot to win the Coppa Italia when his Bologna side take on AC Milan in the final in Rome on Wednesday night.

It is 40 years since Graeme Souness lifted the trophy with Sampdoria, defeating AC Milan 3-1 on aggregate, with the Rangers and Liverpool icon scoring in the first leg of the 1985 final.

The 2025 showpiece will be played to a conclusion on the night - decided after 90 minutes, extra time or even a penalty shoot-out if required - with Ferguson set to captain a Bologna side competing in their first final in 51 years where they defeated Palermo to lift the Italian Cup.

AC Milan, meanwhile, are looking to end a 22-year wait for the silveware with their most recent Coppa Italia final appearance in 2018 resulting in a 4-0 defeat to Juventus.

For Ferguson, leading Bologna to a historic triumph would cement legendary status at the club he joined from Aberdeen in 2022. The 25-year-old has already made a huge impact in Italy, winning the highly-respected Bulgarelli Award honouring the best midfielder in Serie A last season despite missing the end of the campaign with a cruciate knee ligament injury. He was sidelined for seven months before returning in November in time to play a fleeting part in Rossoblu's maiden Champions League campaign.

The Scotland midfielder’s importance to Bologna was reflected in his absence from the 3-1 defeat away to AC Milan in Serie A last week in a cup final dress rehearsal with head coach Vincenzo Italiano explaining: "Lewis Ferguson was not injured. I decided not to play him because I want him fresh for the final. A rest will do him good."

Milan have the momentum, winning their past four matches, including knocking out arch rivals Internazionale in the semi-finals, while Bologna overcame Liam Henderson’s Empoli side in the last four but are without a win in their last three matches.

Bologna v AC Milan match details

The Coppa Italia final takes place at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome on Wednesday, May 14, 2025. Kick-off is 8pm BST.

Bologna v AC Milan TV channel

The Coppa Italia final will be broadcast live in the UK on subscription channel Premier Sports 1. Coverage gets underway at 7.55pm.