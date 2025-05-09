Scotland midfielder rested as Rossoblu have one eye on final

Scotland midfielder Lewis Ferguson’s chances of playing Champions League football for Bologna next season took a significant blow after the Rossoblu went down 3-1 to AC Milan in a Coppa Italia final dress rehearsal.

Bologna went into this weekend of Serie A fixtures as one of six teams chasing the fourth and final qualification spot in the Italian top flight. Vincenzo Italiano’s men are in a fight with Juventus, Roma, Lazio, AC Milan and Fiorentina for that position and would have leapt up to fourth had they won at the San Siro, but it was not to be.

Despite taking the lead in Milan thanks to Riccardo Orsolini’s 49th-minute strike, the hosts roared back knowing they simply had to win to keep their top-four hopes alive. Mexican striker Santiago Gimenez levelled 73 minutes before American forward Christian Pulisic netted 11 minutes from time. Gimenez netted in stoppage time as Bologna pressed for an equaliser.

Former Aberdeen and Hamilton Accies player Ferguson was left on the bench for the entire match, with Italiano keeping one eye on the Coppa Italia final next Wednesday, when Bologna and AC Milan meet again at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome. The Scotland internationalist is set to start in that match and could become the first Scot to get his hands on the Italian cup since Graeme Souness 40 years ago.

Bologna’s Champions League opponents

In terms of the league though, Bologna remain in seventh place, one point behind Juventus, Roma and Lazio who occupy joint-fourth position. Lazio host Juve tomorrow, with Roma are at third-placed Atalanta on Monday. Fiorentina are also in the equation and take on Venezia on Monday too.