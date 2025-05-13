Lewis Ferguson can end Scotland's 40-year wait and emerge from Scott McTominay shadows in Rome

AC Milan stand in Scottish midfielder’s way of Coppa Italia glory

Forty years on from Scotland and Rangers icon Graeme Souness winning the Coppa Italia in 1985 with Sampdoria, Lewis Ferguson could become the next Scot to lift the Italian cup at the Stadio Olimpico on Wednesday night.

All roads lead to Rome for Bologna and AC Milan, the two finalists for this year's edition. Neither club has got their hands on the Coppa Italia in more than two decades and fortunes in the Italian capital could define what has been a challenging and tumultuous season for both sides.

For Ferguson, leading Bologna to silverware for the first time since the 1973/74 season would be in sharp contrast to how the campaign started for him. The 25-year-old former Aberdeen and Hamilton Accies man was sidelined with a cruciate knee ligament injury and only returned in November, in time to play a fleeting part in Rossoblu's maiden Champions League campaign.

After winning the coveted Bulgarelli No 8 Award for being the best midfielder in Italy last season, Ferguson’s career trajectory would rise further with Coppa Italia. He remains an integral part of manager Vincenzo Italiano's plans despite some niggling issues with his thigh and continues to be linked with some big-name rivals. Left out of Friday's Serie A match against AC Milan, Italiano explained: "Lewis Ferguson was not injured. I decided not to play him because I want him fresh for the final. A rest will do him good."

Bologna struggled at the start of this season before a strong run at the turn of the year revitalised their chances of another top-four finish. With two games to go, they are two points off the final Champions League qualification berth in seventh place.

AC Milan land Bologna blow

The pain of therefore frittering away a 1-0 lead in Friday night's Coppa Italia final dress rehearsal against AC Milan will sting. Had they held on to their advantage at the San Siro after star man Riccardo Orsolini opened the scoring, they would be above fourth-placed Juventus. Alas, AC Milan roared back to win 3-1 and have an outside chance themselves of finishing in the top four.

The Rossoneri's campaign has been difficult, too. They changed managers midway through the season, bringing in Sergio Conceicao for fellow Portuguese Paulo Fonseca. Conceicao won the Coppa Italia as a Lazio player, one of seven trophies snared in a glittering career. As a cup specialist, AC Milan hope he will end their 22-year wait to land this prize and erase the memory of ten final defeats since 2003.

Milan have the momentum, winning their past four matches, including knocking out arch rivals Internazionale in the semi-finals. Their forward line is littered with quality players: Rafael Leao, Joao Felix, Santiago Gimenez and Christian Pulisic. They are slight favourites to lift the trophy come close of play on Wednesday night.

Bologna - and Ferguson - have shown over the past 18 months that they are an obdurate team. The club from Emilia-Romagna have not had it this good since the 70s. For the 25-year-old, it is a chance to emerge from Scott McTominay’s shadows, given his Scotland teammate has been hogging the limelight as Napoli stand on the cusp of only their fourth Serie A title.