Former Aberdeen man set for Coppa Italia final

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lewis Ferguson will lead Bologna into the Coppa Italia final next month after his side booked their spot with a dominant 5-1 aggregate victory over Empoli in the semi-final.

Leading 3-0 from the first leg in Empoli earlier this month, Bologna claimed a 2-1 home win in the second leg amid delirious scenes at the Stadio Renato Dall'ara on Thursday night to set up a mouthwatering final against AC Milan at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome on May 14.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Club captain Ferguson had to settle for a place on the bench as he returned from a three-week injury lay-off after picking up a thigh strain during the warm-up prior to his side's 1-1 draw against Napoli on April 7.

Lewis Ferguson (centre) celebrates with his Bologna teammates and supporters after his side's Coppa Italia semi-final win over Empoli at Renato Dall'Ara Stadium. (Photo by Alessandro Sabattini/Getty Images) | Getty Images

The Scotland midfielder was not risked, remaining an unused substitute as goals from Giovanni Fabbian and Thijs Dallinga ensured no way back for an Empoli side who netted a consolation through Viktor Kovalenko and who introduced former Celtic and Hibs midfielder Liam Henderson as a 62nd minute substitute.

While there was dejection for Henderson, compatriot Ferguson will now bid to become the first Bologna skipper to lift the trophy in 51 years with I Rossoblù making it through to their first Coppa Italia final since 1974, when they defeated Palermo on a penalties after a 1-1 draw.

The former Aberdeen man could also become the first Scot to win Italy's national cup competition since Graeme Souness did so with Sampdoria in 1985, with the future Rangers manager netting the only goal of the first leg against AC Milan before his side went on to claim a 3-1 aggregate victory.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

AC Milan also stand between Ferguson and the silverware after they overcame derby rivals Inter in the other semi-final, winning the second leg at the San Siro 3-0 on Wednesday night after the first leg ended in a 1-1 draw.

The prospect of Scots lifting both the Coppa Italia and Serie A title in the same season in an unprecedented double is also possible with Napoli duo Scott McTominay and Billy Gilmour currently vying for the coveted scuddeto.

Napoli are level on 71 points at the top of the table with Inter Milan, who lead the title race on goal difference with five matches remaining. Should the teams remain level after the final round of league fixtures, they will compete in a play-off to decide the destination of the championship.