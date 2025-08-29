The referee has been handed his third Old Firm derby this weekend as Rangers welcome Celtic in the Scottish Premiership.

Rangers will host the first Old Firm clash of the season at Ibrox this weekend as they welcome Celtic in the Scottish Premiership on Sunday (kick-off: 12pm).

Still in search of their first league win of the season, Russell Martin’s side are already six points behind their Glasgow rivals heading into the game. However, both sides will take to the field in Govan on the back of disappointing results in Europe, having failed to qualify for this year’s Champions League after play-off defeats to Club Brugge and Kairat Almaty, respectively.

Rangers will be without long-term injury victim Dujon Sterling, though Hamza Igamane’s big-money move to Lille opens the door for Bojan Miovski to complete his move to Ibrox, which could see him make his debut for the club if the deal can be completed in time. Kieran Dowell is also a doubt for the game.

Celtic will be without Alistair Johnston (hamstring), Jota (ACL), and Auston Trusty (foot), while Adam Idah is reported to be ‘closing in’ on a move to Swansea City.

Ahead of the game, we look at who the Scottish FA has chosen as the match officials for Sunday’s game at Ibrox:

Rangers and Celtic clash at Ibrox in the first Old Firm derby of the 2025/26 season. | SNS Group

Who is the referee for Rangers v Celtic?

The man in the middle for the Ibrox showdown will be Don Robertson. Last season, he took charge of 23 Scottish Premiership games. During the 2024/25 season, Robertson has handed out a total of 84 yellow cards (an average of 3.65 per game), and two red cards (0.09 per game). He awarded an average of 18.78 fouls per game, and 0.26 penalties per game.

This season, he has officiated two games - both of which involved Rangers and Celtic. He took charge of Celtic’s 1-0 opening day win over St Mirren, where he issued three yellow cards and disallowed a Callum McGregor goal for handball, following a VAR intervention. A week later, he was appointed the match official for Rangers’ 1-1 draw with Dundee at Ibrox, where he sent off Nasser Djiga for a professional foul, before awarding Rangers the injury time penalty which rescued a late draw. He also issued three yellow cards during the clash.

Has he refereed Rangers v Celtic games previously?

Yes, Robertson has officiated Old Firm derbies on multiple occasions. He first took charge as a last-minute replacement for the injured Willie Collum in a Scottish Cup semi-final in April 2023, in a game which saw Celtic win 1-0.

He also refereed the first league meeting between the two sides the following season at Ibrox, which Celtic also 1-0. However, he was criticised in that match for a controversial decision to a disallowed Rangers goal by Kemar Roofe. The decision was branded “appalling” by Rangers legend Ally McCoist as the hosts went on to lose the game by a single goal, which was scored by Kyogo just before half time.

Additionally, he officiated last season’s new year derby at Ibrox, where Rangers ran out 3-0 winners. During the game, was was landed with some criticism over his decision not to issue a second yellow card to Celtic’s Callum McGregor.

Rangers v Celtic VAR and match officials