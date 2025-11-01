How to watch Motherwell v St Mirren semi-final

Motherwell and St Mirren meet at Hampden on Saturday in the semi-finals of the Premier Sports Cup.

A place in the final is up for grabs with the winner going on to face either Celtic or Rangers at the national stadium in December.

Motherwell have reached the final four of the Scottish League Cup for a second season running thanks to 1-0 away wins over St Johnstone and Aberdeen in the knockout rounds after finishing top of their qualifying section in July.

The North Lanarkshire outfit are bidding to reach a first national final since 2018 - when current St Mirren boss Stephen Robinson was in charge - and approach the game in good form following back-to-back league wins over Livingston and Dundee United which have lifted them up to fifth in the Scottish Premiership standings.

The Steelmen have earned plenty plaudits for the style of possession-based football played under Danish head coach Jens Berthel Askou this season which fans will hope can lead the club to its first silverware in 34 years.

Saints, meanwhile, are through to their first semi-final in 12 years as they look to emulate the League Cup-winning side of 2013 who defeated Celtic in the semis before beating Hearts in the final.

The Buddies have achieved three successive top six finishes under Robinson, who will now have eyes on adding a trophy to what has been a hugely successful stint in charge of the Paisley club.

Saints go into the semi-final on the back of a 2-2 draw against league leaders Hearts at the SMiSA Stadium on Wednesday night, a result which brought a welcome end to a three-match losing streak.

Their passage to the last four of the competition came via penalty shoot-out victories over Hearts and Kilmarnock in the knockout stages after winning Group D back in July.

Motherwell and St Mirren will contest the Premier Sports Cup semi-final at Hampden on Saturday. | SNS Group

Motherwell v St Mirren match details

The Premier Sports Cup semi-final between Motherwell and St Mirren takes place at Hampden Park, Glasgow, on Saturday, November 1, 2025. Kick-off is 5.30pm.

Motherwell v St Mirren TV channel

The match will be broadcast live on Premier Sports 1 with coverage starting at 5pm.

Motherwell v St Mirren live stream

Premier Sports subscribers can watch the match on the Premier Sports website or Premier Sports app.

Motherwell v St Mirren team news

Motherwell have a doubt over Stephen O’Donnell, who went off with a muscle problem against Dundee United on Wednesday, but Tawanda Maswanhise is expected to shake off the muscle fatigue that forced him off. Aston Oxborough (hand), Sam Nicholson, Filip Stuparevic (both knee), Eseosa Sule, Jordan McGhee (both thigh) and Zach Robinson (Achilles) remain out.

St Mirren manager Stephen Robinson revealed Miguel Freckleton was a “big doubt” but fellow defenders Alex Gogic and Jayden Richardson will return from suspension.

Motherwell v St Mirren referee and VAR

Don Robertson has been appointed as the match official at Hampden alongside assistant referees David Roome and Ross Macleod. Ryan Lee is the fourth official Greg Aitken is on VAR duty, assisted by Gavin Duncan.