League leaders recover twice but have to settle for draw at St Mirren

Winning a league championship is rarely easy and Hearts are going to have to endure plenty more occasions as fraught as this one if they are to finally get their hands on the trophy.

Come the end of a breathless encounter, Derek McInnes’ side had seen their lead at the top cut to six points by Celtic but that told only a tiny fraction of the story on a night when the visitors had trailed twice, fought back each time then thought they had nicked it late on, only for Pierre Landry Kabore’s effort to be chalked off for offside.

In the end, though, this was probably a good point for Hearts as they and St Mirren traded two goals apiece, Dan Nlundulu and Miguel Freckleton for the home team and Lawrence Shankland and Claudio Braga replying.

Hearts forward Claudio Braga celebrates scoring to make it 2-2 against St Mirren at the SMiSA Stadium.

Stephen Robinson’s side will feel aggrieved at the call to rule out a second goal from Freckleton that would have put them 3-1 in front midway through the second half but they at least stopped a run of three defeats ahead of their Premier Sports Cup semi-final appearance this weekend.

This was a return to the only ground where Hearts have tasted defeat this season, a painful penalty shoot-out loss in August that ended their interest in that competition.

It is not the only time they have struggled at this venue of late as McInnes’ side swaggered into town looking to arrest a pitiful Paisley pattern of just one win from Hearts’ last eight visits here.

There they were afforded one of the more spectacular welcomes of the season as the St Mirren ultras revealed a massive Halloween-themed tifo of Dracula – it bore more than a passing resemblance to former Buddies boss Danny Lennon – as pyrotechnics erupted overhead.

There were fireworks on the pitch, too, as a contest that simmered away to begin with caught fire in explosive fashion. By half-time there had been two goals – one spectacular, one scrappy – and plenty of other chances.

The most eye-catching moment of the first half was St Mirren’s opener. There didn’t seem to be much on offer as Nludnu took a long Shamal George free kick on his chest before throwing himself backwards to execute the perfect overhead kick. Alexander Schwolow in the Hearts goal could only wave at it as it flew past him.

If that was the good from St Mirren then the bad came in the form of the very avoidable equaliser they conceded just six minutes later. Goodness knows what Keanu Baccus was thinking as he took the heaviest touches inside his own box, presenting the sort of chance that Shankland was never going to miss.

Referee Matthew McDermid speaks to Hearts captain Lawrence Shankland and St Mirren skipper Mark O'Hara before ruling out Miguel Freckleton's strike for offside.

If that was avoidable from St Mirren’s perspective then few could argue that Hearts didn’t deserve it, based on the sheer weight of chances created alone. Beni Baningime was hugely unfortunate to see a curling effort prang against the far post and roll to safety, while Braga tried like a bear, shooting and heading everything that came into his range.

The second half unfolded at the same furious tempo as if the break hadn’t happened at all. Shankland’s eyes would have lit up after more sloppy defending presented him with an opportunity that, from a tight angle, he couldn’t convert.

That rare misjudgement proved costly when St Mirren forged in front. Hearts looked to have survived when Schwolow touched Killian Phillips’ header over the bar but, from the resultant corner, Stuart Findlay’s header dropped for Freckleton to usher it over the line.

Four minutes later and it looked as if St Mirren had a third. Freckleton it was again who headed John’s free kick against the post before collecting the rebound and banging it into the empty net. Something, though, had caught the eye of VAR and referee Matthew MacDermid ruled it out for Mark O’Hara blocking Shankland from an offside position.

That felt significant and, sure enough, Hearts then carved out another equaliser. Kyziridis’ shot was deflected onto the crossbar and Braga jumped highest to head past George.