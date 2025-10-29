What channel is Hibs v Rangers? TV and live stream details, team news, referee, VAR
Hibs will look to continue their recent revival when they host Rangers in the Scottish Premiership on Wednesday night.
David Gray’s side have put an eight-match winless run behind them to record back-to-back league victories over Livingston and Aberdeen.
Hibs have only lost one of their opening nine league fixtures with three wins and five draws placing them third in the table on 14 points, three behind second-placed Celtic and 11 adrift of leaders Hearts.
Rangers go into their third match under the nascent tenure of Danny Rohl knowing that a victory would take them onto 15 points and move them above Hibs in the table. The Light Blues are currently languishing in fifth place after winning only two of their opening nine league games in a dismal start to the season that resulted in Russell Martin being sacked earlier this month.
Rohl is looking for his side to build on the 3-1 league victory over Kilmarnock at Ibrox on Sunday, which the German branded a “small step” forward following the 3-0 defeat to SK Brann in the Europa League in Norway in his maiden match in the Rangers dugout last week.
Hibs v Rangers match details
The Scottish Premiership fixture takes place at Easter Road, Edinburgh, on Wednesday, October 29, 2025. Kick-off is 7.45pm.
Hibs v Rangers TV channel
The match is being broadcast live on Sky Sports Football with coverage starting at 6.45pm. Highlights will be shown on Sportscene on BBC One Scotland from 10.45pm.
Hibs v Rangers live stream
Sky Sports subscribers can watch the match via the Sky Go app. Alternatively, a one-day membership for all Sky Sports live stream channels is available from Now TV for £14.99.
Hibs v Rangers team news
Hibs defender Warren O’Hora is doubtful with a shoulder issue while Dylan Levitt is out until after the international break after having his appendix removed. Rudi Molotnikov (ankle), Joe Newell (groin) and Alasana Manneh (hamstring) are also still missing.
Rangers attacker Oliver Antman is available again after missing the Kilmarnock game with illness. Long-term absentees Rabbi Matondo (knee), Dujon Sterling (Achilles) and Kieran Dowell remain out.
Hibs v Rangers referee and VAR
John Beaton has been appointed as the match official with David McGeachie and Gordon Crawford as his assistant referees. Don Robertson is the Video Assistant Referee (VAR), assisted by David Roome.
Hibs 21/10, Draw 11/4, Rangers 11/8 - via oddschecker.com.
