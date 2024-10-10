Details for Scotland’s crucial clash with Croatia in Zagreb

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Scotland’s Nations League A campaign continues on Saturday when Steve Clarke’s team take on Croatia in Zagreb.

Playing in the top tier of this UEFA competition after earning promotion from League B during the last campaign, the Scots are aiming to recover from last month’s defeats by Poland at Hampden and by Portugal at the Estadio da Luz.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Finishing bottom of League A1 would mean relegation and Scotland need a positive result against the Croats and also at home to Portugal on Tuesday if they are to have any chance of finishing in the top spots.

The interest in the national team is sure to heighten over the coming days - and here are all the details ahead of facing Croatia:

Scotland face Croatia on Saturday at the Stadion Maksimir. | Getty Images

Croatia v Scotland match details

The Nations League A1 match between Croatia and Scotland takes place at Stadion Maksimir, Zagreb, on Saturday, October 12. Kick-off is at 5pm BST.

Croatia v Scotland TV channel

At the time of writing, no television company is showing the match. Due to the collapse of Viaplay, who held the rights for Scotland’s Nations League ties, there is no broadcast agreement in place. While ITV/STV stepped in to show last month’s games against Poland and Portugal, such an agreement has not yet been struck.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Croatia v Scotland live stream

The match will be broadcast live on ViaPlay YouTube’s channel. A spokesperson for the company said: “The games will be made available on YouTube. As you might understand we cannot comment any further on any potential negotiations.”

Croatia v Scotland team news

Scotland manager Steve Clarke does not have his selection issues to seek. No 1 goalkeeper Angus Gunn withdrew earlier this week from the squad and is expected to be replaced by 41-year-old Craig Gordon. Key midfielder John McGinn is also out with a hamstring complaint, while striker Lawrence Shankland also withdrew due to a muscular problem.

In addition, defenders Aaron Hickey, Nathan Patterson, Ross McCrorie, Scott McKenna, Kieran Tierney and Greg Taylor are all missing due to injuries.

Croatia manager Zlatko Dalic has included 39-year-old midfielder Luka Modric once again. The Real Madrid playmaker will win his 181st cap should he be selected. Former Rangers left-back Borna Barisic, now at Trabzonspor, has not made the cut this time around.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Croatia v Scotland referee and VAR