Kick-off time and team news ahead of Hampden clash

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Scotland will look to deliver an improvement on their Euro 2024 showing when they get their Nations League A campaign underway this week.

Steve Clarke’s side earned their place at the top tier of UEFA’s international competition through winning promotion from Nations League B in 2022 after finishing ahead of Ukraine, Republic of Ireland and Armenia to top their group.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Back on home soil after a disappointing tournament in Germany this summer, Scotland kick things off against Poland at Hampden on Thursday before travelling to Lisbon on Sunday to face Portugal for matchday two in a group which also contains Croatia.

Scotland go into the double-header on the back of just one win in their previous 12 after exiting the Euros with just one point from three group matches after a 5-1 defeat to hosts Germany was followed by a 1-1 draw with Switzerland and a 1-0 defeat to Hungary.

Poland also suffered a group stage exit at the Euros, finishing bottom of a difficult section with one point after defeats to the Netherlands and Austria were followed by a draw against France.

The Poles still have their legendary captain Robert Lewandowski leading the line with the Barcelona striker looking to add to his 83 goals in 152 caps.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Scotland host Poland in the opening match of Nations League A on Thursday. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group) | SNS Group

Scotland v Poland match details

The Nations League A fixture takes place at Hampden Park, Glasgow, on Thursday, September 5, 2024. Kick-off is 7.45pm.

Scotland v Poland TV channel

The match will be broadcast live free-to-air on ITV4 with coverage getting underway at 7.30pm. There had been fears of a TV blackout after rights holders Viaplay failed to strike an agreement with BBC Scotland and Premier Sports over the sub-licencing of the contract. However, ITV have stepped in and negotiated a deal that will see them beam the Hampden showdown live.

Scotland v Poland live stream

The match will be available to live stream for free on the ITV website or via the ITVX app.

STV has also confirmed that the game will be streamed live on the STV Player.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Scotland v Poland team news

Scotland have suffered four withdrawals to an already injury-hit squad. James Forrest, Greg Taylor, Che Adams and Robby McCrorie have all pulled out while Aaron Hickey, Kieran Tierney, Nathan Patterson, Lewis Ferguson and Jack Hendry were already ruled out by injury. Connor Barron, Jon McCracken and Josh Doig all received late call-ups to the squad.

Poland are without injured Juventus striker Arkadiusz Milik as well as the recently retired duo of Kamil Grosicki and Wojciech Szczesny.

Swedish official Glenn Nyberg is the match referee with Dennis Higler of the Netherlands on VAR duty.