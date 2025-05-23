How to watch the Scottish Cup final for free

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

All roads lead to Hampden Park on Saturday as Celtic and Aberdeen square off in the 2025 Scottish Gas Scottish Cup final.

Holders Celtic are heavy favourites to lift the trophy for a third consecutive year with the club on the cusp of securing a historic ninth domestic treble - their sixth in nine seasons and third under Brendan Rodgers - with the Scottish Premiership title and League Cup already in the bag.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For Aberdeen, the ocassion provides a chance to win their first silverware in 11 years since defeating Inverness in the League Cup final of 2014, as well as an opportunity to secure European league phase football next season while salvaging a campaign that started so promisingly under new manager Jimmy Thelin before tailing off dramatically.

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers will secure another treble with victory over Aberdeen in the Scottish Cup final. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group) | SNS Group

The Dons were considered potential title challengers after winning 10 of their opening 11 league matches to sit joint top of the table in November alongside Celtic, only to finish in a disappointing fifth place after collecting just five more wins in their remaining 27 games to allow Rangers, Hibs and Dundee United to overtake them. Hibs will watch the final with interest as a Celtic victory would see the guaranteed Conference League place spot revert to them as the team that finished third in the league standings.

Aberdeen reached their first Scottish Cup final in eight years courtesy of a 2-1 extra-time victory over nine-man Hearts in the semi-final having overcome Elgin City, Dunfermline Athletic and Queen's Park in the previous rounds. The Pittodrie side are bidding to win the trophy for an eighth time in their history and for the first time since 1990, when they defeated Celtic 9-8 in a penalty shoot-out after a goalless draw at Hampden.

Celtic knocked out Kilmarnock, Raith Rovers and Hibs en route to the semis, where they thrashed St Johnstone 5-0 to book their place in their 61st final as they bid to win the Scottish Cup for a record 43rd time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Celtic and Aberdeen compete for the Scottish Gas Scottish Cup in the 2025 final at Hampden Park. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group) | SNS Group

Celtic v Aberdeen match details

The Scottish Cup final between Celtic and Aberdeen takes place at Hampden Park, Glasgow, on Saturday, May 24, 2025. Kick-off is 3pm.

Celtic v Aberdeen TV channel

The Scottish Cup final is available to watch free-to-air on BBC One Scotland with coverage starting at 2pm. Alternative coverage is available on subscription channel Premier Sports 2, with the programme also beginning at 2pm.

Celtic v Aberdeen live stream

The Scottish Cup final is available to stream for free via the BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport website. Premier Sports subscribers can watch the match via the Premier Sports app.

Celtic v Aberdeen team news

Celtic have a full squad to choose from minus the injured Reo Hatate. Aberdeen go into Saturday's final without injured trio Sivert Heltne Nilsen, Vicente Besuijen and Ester Sokler but have Jack Mackenzie available after the defender suffered a head injury as a result of being struck in the head by a seat thrown by a supporter following last weekend's 2-1 defeat at Dundee United.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Celtic v Aberdeen referee and VAR

Don Robertson has been appointed match referee with the 38-year-old set to take charge of his first Scottish Cup final. He will be assisted by Ross Macleod and David Dunne, with Colin Steven acting as fourth official. Greg Aitken is on VAR duty, supported by Sean Carr.

To win in 90 minutes: Aberdeen 17/2, Draw 5/1, Celtic 1/3.