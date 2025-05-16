Celtic v Aberdeen Scottish Cup final referee and VAR revealed as SFA appoint first-time official

Whistler to take charge of his first Scottish Cup final

The Scottish Football Association has confirmed the officiating team for the upcoming Scottish Gas Scottish Cup final between Celtic and Aberdeen at Hampden Park.

The Saturday, May 24 showdown will see the Premiership duo compete for the final silverware of the season with holders Celtic aiming to complete a domestic treble while Aberdeen are bidding to win silverware for the first time since 2014, when they defeated Inverness Caledonian Thistle on penalties in the League Cup final.

Celtic have already clinched the league title while they also lifted the Premier Sports Cup in December after defeating Rangers in the final on penalties following a 3-3 draw. Celtic are aiming to win a third successive Scottish Cup while Aberdeen will look to end a 35-year wait for the trophy.

Celtic and Aberdeen will contest the Scottish Gas Scottish Cup final on Saturday, May 24 at Hampden Park. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group) | SNS Group

The most recent Scottish Cup final between the sides in 2017 ended with the Celtic claiming a 2-1 victory thanks to an injury-time winner from Tom Rogic. Celtic and Aberdeen have met in the final on seven occasions with the Hoops winning four and the Dons victorious in three.

Referee and VAR confirmed

The SFA has appointed Don Robertson as the match referee with the 38-year-old set to take charge of his first Scottish Cup final. He will be assisted by Ross Macleod and David Dunne, with Colin Steven acting as fourth official. Greg Aitken is on VAR duty, supported by Sean Carr.

Referee Don Robertson will take charge of the 2025 Scottish Cup final. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group) | SNS Group

Robertson refereed last season’s classic Scottish Cup semi-final between Celtic and Aberdeen at Hampden, which ended in a 3-3 draw before the Hoops prevailed on penalties. There was a moment of controversary in extra-time when Dons winger Junior Hoilett was felled in the box by Cameron Carter-Vickers, only for Robertson to award a free-kick to Celtic for an earlier foul on Alistair Johnston when most inside the ground, including the Celtic defender, thought a penalty kick had been awarded.

While the experienced whistler is making his Scottish Cup final debut, he has previously overseen two League Cup finals at Hampden, taking charge of the 2023 showpiece, which saw Rangers lift the trophy after a 1-0 victory over Aberdeen, and the delayed 2021 final, played at an empty national stadium due to covid restrictions, which saw St Johnstone defeat Livingston 1-0.