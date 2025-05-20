David Gray reveals his 'bucket list' plans for Scottish Cup final day as Hibs watch on with interest

European implications on line at Hampden, but golf comes first

Hibs head coach David Gray admits he will watch the Scottish Cup final on Saturday - but not before he ticks something off his bucket list in the morning.

The Hibs boss will tune in with interest when Celtic take on Aberdeen at Hampden this weekend, as the result will have serious ramifications on what European prize comes the Easter Road club's way next season after finishing third in the Premiership.

Should Celtic win, then Hibs will enter the Europa League at the play-off round phase in mid-August and will be guaranteed at least main-phase Conference League football. However, if Aberdeen land the cup, then they will take on those European commitments and Hibs would be in the Europa League second qualifying round, which starts in mid-July.

It means Hibs have a substantial interest in what goes on at the national stadium, although Gray has some golf planned before the big match kicks off.

David Gray - joined by wife Hayley and daughters Ada and Ivy - takes the applause of Hibs fans after the 2-2 draw against Rangers. | SNS Group

"I'm actually not going to be looking after the kids, which is quite rare, to be fair," smiled Gray of his weekend. "Because, usually, on my time off, it's, right, there we go. But, actually, I am going to be golfing in the morning. I've got a bucket-list game of golf in the morning up at Dornoch, which is something I've never, ever managed to do.

"So that's on the bucket list, which is brilliant. I made sure it's an early tee-off. Liam Craig and Craig Samson are going up, and then there's three or four others going up, so it should be quite good.

“I'm actually fortunate enough to be playing the Friday before and then Saturday up at Dornoch. So, bucket list stuff for me with golf. And then we'll sit and watch the game in the afternoon.

“I always watch it anyway, every year. And then, clearly, there's a wee bit of an incentive to be watching it and why we want to watch it. I'm sure these games are always good, so it'll be an interesting one to watch.

"lt'll take care of itself at that point. There's nothing else. Don't worry about things you can't affect, and we certainly can't affect the outcome of the cup final. We'll definitely be watching on. I'm interested to see what the outcome is of that. But whatever the outcome is now, for the position we've put ourselves in, finishing third in the league is an incredible achievement. And whatever will be, will be.

"Everything happens for a reason, and I say that all the time. And we'll just deal with what comes in front of us. We're definitely going to have European football opportunity from where we are now, and it's up to us to try and make the most of that. And it's something that the players deserve, the football club deserves, and it's something certainly to look forward to."

