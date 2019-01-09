Rumour Mill: Loan deal for Rangers man | Celtic in for defender | Top refs blast SFA | Ex-Rangers ace to Livingston?

The latest news, rumours and gossip from the world of Scottish football...

Herrera sent out on loan

Steven Gerrard has sanctioned a move for one of his attackers. Picture: SNS Group

Rangers striker Eduardo Herrera has joined Mexican side Nexaca on loan, just months after fellow Ibrox outcast Carlos Pena had a forgettable loan spell.

The £1.5 million signing - who hasn’t scored a goal since September 2017 - had his own flop loan spell at Santos Laguna last season during which he failed to find the net.

Herrera and Pena are understood to be costing the Light Blues a total of £50,000 a week, and have 18 months left on their Gers deals. (Various)

Celtic eye Whatmough

Celtic have been linked with Portsmouth defender Jack Whatmough, but could face competition from Rangers.

Reports suggest that Aberdeen are also monitoring the 22-year-old, whose contract at Fratton Park is up in the summer.

Any compensation fee for Whatmough would be cheaper if he moved to a club north of the Border. (The Scotsman)

Beaton and Collum blast SFA - but refs won’t strike

John Beaton and Willie Collum feel as if they are being hung out to dry by the SFA after a series of events culminating in Beaton needing round-the-clock police protection.

The Daily Record reports that the pair are dismayed at their treatment by Compliance Officer Clare Whyte, with the governing body issuing statements on high-profile incidents.

However, despite the unhappiness, a referee strike is not thought to be on the cards. (Daily Record)

Lions want Wylde

Gregg Wylde is set for a fourth spell in Scotland, after his Plymouth contract was ripped up by mutual consent.

The ex-Rangers, Aberdeen and St Mirren winger is getting married in the summer and is keen on returning to his homeland.

The 27-year-old has joined Livingston at their winter training camp in Portugal with a deal expected to be agreed by the end of the week. (Daily Record)

Defoe excited for ‘special’ partnership with Gerrard

New Rangers striker Jermain Defoe believes he and Steven Gerrard can create something “special” together at Ibrox.

The veteran forward has been reunited with his former England team-mate after clinching an 18-month loan deal from Bournemouth. Defoe won 40 of his 57 caps alongside his new Rangers manager but while the 36-year-old reckons taking orders from Gerrard will take some getting used to, he believes their partnership will be a winning formula as the Ibrox club look to pip Celtic to the title. (The Scotsman)

Weah: Dad and PSG team-mates sold me on Hoops move

Timothy Weah admits it would be hard to get a more ringing endorsement of his decision to join Celtic than the one he received from his father George, an icon of world football. For Weah Snr, he revealed, is a fan of Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers having watched from afar the Northern Irishman’s work with Swansea and Liverpool. He said: “I spoke to him about coming to Scotland a few weeks ago when we were discussing the terms of the deal and he said it was a good decision.

“I also spoke to my team-mates like Thomas [Meunier] and Dani [Alves] and they said it’s good to go out and get experience and they felt Celtic was the best club because you’re getting that.” (The Scotsman)

Celtic to nick Rangers target?

Celtic are set to sign Andrew Gutman from under the noses of rivals Rangers, according to reports in America.

The Athletic, a subscription-based site that covers local teams across the continent, claims the left-back will join Brendan Rodgers’ side after receiving a contract offer.

The 22-year-old spent time on trial at Ibrox last month alongside fellow American Matt Polster. It had been reported at the end of the month that Rangers wished to sign both players on full-time contracts. (The Scotsman)