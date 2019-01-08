Reports in America claim Celtic are set to sign Rangers target

Have your say

Celtic are set to sign Andrew Gutman from under the noses of rivals Rangers, according to reports in America.

Andrew Gutman trains with Rangers at the Hummel Training Centre. Picture: SNS

The Athletic, a subscription-based site that covers local teams across the continent, claims the left-back will join Brendan Rodgers’ side after receiving a contract offer.

The 22-year-old spent time on trial at Ibrox last month alongside fellow American Matt Polster.

It had been reported at the end of the month that Rangers wished to sign both players on full-time contracts.

Gutman, who stars for university side the Indiana Hoosiers, was awarded TopDrawerSoccer.com’s National Player of the Year Award for the best player in American college soccer.