Celtic transfer latest: Old Firm battle for defender? | Bayo latest | 25-year-old midfielder linked

Celtic set to battle Rangers and Aberdeen for defender

Brendan Rodgers has already been busy in the transfer market - could there be more players on the way? Picture: Getty Images

Celtic have been linked with Portsmouth defender Jack Whatmough, but could face competition from Rangers.

Reports suggest that Aberdeen are also monitoring the 22-year-old, whose contract at Fratton Park is up in the summer.

Any compensation fee for Whatmough would be cheaper if he moved to a club north of the Border.

Bayo ‘close to Hoops deal’

Celtic have completed the signings of Oli Burke and Tim Weah on loan from West Brom and Paris Saint-Germain respectively but a third player could be set to join them in the next few days.

Vakoun Issouf Bayo is set to be confirmed as a Celtic player once the 21-year-old Ivorian receives a work permit.

The Dunajska Streda striker had been linked with numerous clubs in Europe, with Celtic looking to have won the race for his services.

It’s a Trapp: US ace on radar?

Celtic have been credited with an interest in American international Wil Trapp.

The defensive midfielder’s time with Columbus Crew in MLS looks to be nearing an end and reports in the States are linking the 25-year-old with a move to the Scottish champions.

Trapp, who has spent six years with the Crew, holds a Greek passport through his maternal grandfather, making any potential switch to a European league more straightforward.

He has 177 senior appearances under his belt for Columbus, and two goals.