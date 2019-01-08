Reunion with Steven Gerrard can bring something ‘special’- Jermain Defoe

New Rangers striker Jermain Defoe believes he and Steven Gerrard can create something “special” together at Ibrox.

The veteran forward has been reunited with his former England team-mate after clinching an 18-month loan deal from Bournemouth.

Defoe won 57 caps – 40 of them alongside his new Rangers manager – but while the 36-year-old confessed taking orders from Gerrard will take some getting used to, he believes their new partnership will be a winning formula as the Ibrox club look to pip Celtic to the title.

The former West Ham, Tottenham and Sunderland player told RangersTV: “Steven had a big influence because he is an ex-team-mate and someone I have always admired and respected.

“He is a young manager and his enthusiasm is amazing. He wants to do well and like me he wants to be part of the history of Rangers and create something special.

“But even before Steven came here, I have known the size of this club and the support. They are special football fans.

“It might be a little bit strange having him as my manager. I had it a little bit with Eddie Howe because I was on loan at Bournemouth when I was really young but only for a few months.

“With this it will probably be a lot different. My time with England with Stevie was good and we now just have to get on with it, do the best we can and try to build something positive for the team.”

Defoe sits seventh on the Premier League’s all-time top goalscorers’ list but only received his first winner’s medal last month when he was belatedly honoured for helping Spurs reach the English League Cup final in 2008.

He had joined Portsmouth by the time Juande Ramos’s team beat Chelsea to lift the trophy but was given the medal ten years on as a special tribute from bosses at the EFL.

However, he now has his sights on getting his first real taste of trophy success with Rangers.

He said: “This is a massive football club and a good opportunity. This is another league for me and I am really looking forward to it.

“I wanted to come here for obvious reasons – I have always known it is a massive football club.

“The history of the club, as players those are the sorts of clubs you want to play for and do well at. You want to be part of the history if you can.

“It was an easy decision. If you love your football like me and you get an opportunity like this it is hard to turn it down.

“I have been in the Premier League for so long and it is always nice to have a different challenge.

“Sometimes you can, not get comfortable, but you are in your comfort zone there and sometimes it is nice to get away from that and just try to find that fire again, set targets and have a different challenge. Winning trophies was another draw, especially how well the lads have done since Stevie has been in.

“I mentioned before being a part of the history and doing something special here. That would be amazing to be involved in.”