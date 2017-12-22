Rangers sign Declan John on permanent basis

Have your say

Rangers have signed Declan John on a permanent deal from Cardiff City.

The defender signed on loan at the start of the season, and with Lee Wallace sidelined through injury, made the left back berth his own with a series of good performances.

And despite reported interest from Championship sides in England, Rangers have moved to tie John up on a permanent basis.

The Welshman has signed a three-and-a-half year deal with the Ibrox side.

Statements from both Cardiff and Rangers confirmed the transfer.

John has made 14 appearances for Rangers this season, scoring two goals - both of which came in a 4-1 win away to Hamilton.

News of John’s signing followed the announcement that Graeme Murty had been appointed manager until the end of the season.